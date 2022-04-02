Home page politics

Germany wants to support Ukraine, but is acting cautiously, as Habeck points out. The Interior Minister wants an adjustment to cyber security. News ticker.

*: Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) explains that the traffic light coalition* is prepared for everything regarding Russian gas deliveries (see first report). Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) wants an amendment to the Basic Law on cyber security (see first report).

At the end of his trip to Germany, Wladimir Klitschko thanked the federal government and spoke of the “German brother nation” (see update April 2, 6 p.m.).

Update from April 2, 6:00 p.m.: Wladimir Klitschko has finished his trip to Germany and in a video speech on Twitter he addressed the German population with words of praise. The former boxing world champion and brother of the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, had met with Economics Minister Habeck, Foreign Minister Baerbock and Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on behalf of the Ukrainian government in the past few days. Even if Klitschko does not hold any political office himself, the 46-year-old campaigned for support for Ukraine from the federal government.

Ukraine News: Klitschko thanks “German brother country” in video speech

“I can tell you: the support that Germany is giving to Ukraine is remarkable. Be it material aid, be it the provision of essential goods or weapons,” said Klitschko at the beginning of his statement. The 46-year-old then referred to the German national anthem. “After two days of intense conversations, I can tell you that the words in your anthem are not empty words. Unity Justice and freedom. Yes, Germany and Ukraine are united as never before because together they defend international law and the core value of freedom,” Klitschko said.

According to the 46-year-old, Germany would live up to its responsibilities and values. A fact that history will not forget. The former heavyweight world champion closed his speech with the words “Thank you, dear German brother country”.

Ukraine-News: Fugitive orphans particularly dependent on help

Update from April 2, 1:22 p.m.: Orphans fleeing the war in Ukraine are particularly in need of help. But the federal and state governments are fighting over responsibilities. Bavaria criticizes the traffic light minister: “It’s a scandal.”

Ukraine-News: Habeck justifies traffic light caution – “Do not make Germany a target of Russia”

First report: Berlin – Economics Minister Robert Habeck* is during the Ukraine war* together with other traffic light colleagues in the focus of Germany. He recently called out the gas early warning level*. In an interview with the Rheinische Post on Saturday (April 2) he defended this step: “It helps with prevention.”

When asked how quickly Russia could actually stop deliveries, the Green Minister replied, referring to the Russian President: “Putin’s statements are contradictory.” One is prepared for everything. “We are well advised to think through even the most improbable scenarios,” says Habeck.

Germany is acting with caution in the Ukraine war: “There is always the consideration of preventing greater evil”

The task now is to support Ukraine with all our might. “But in everything we do, we are very careful not to take any ill-considered steps that could make Germany a target for Russia.” It is difficult for Ukraine to understand that Germany is not giving more. “They are being attacked, people are dying there, which is why their demands are understandable.” However, Habeck found that there was no morally impeccable position in politics. “But there is always the consideration of preventing greater evil. All political steps are derived from this.”

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens): “Ukraine’s demands are also understandable.” © Political-Moments/Imago

Habeck also announced his large legislative package for the expansion of renewable energies. “With the Easter package, which is due to go into the cabinet next week, there will be a number of legislative changes.” package, which will help us to actually achieve independence and energy security”.

Germany’s interior minister wants the federal government to play a leading role in cyber security

In addition to energy insecurity, cyber security is also an issue in Germany against the background of the Russian war in Ukraine. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faser * wants to give the federal government more powers – and change the Basic Law for it. “We want to strengthen the defense and bring the federal government into a leading role,” said the SPD politician Editorial network Germany.

She wants to make a corresponding proposal this year and talk about it quickly with the Union. After all, an amendment to the Basic Law in the Bundestag requires a two-thirds majority, which the traffic light coalition alone does not have. The Bundesrat would also have to agree – but there are “positive signals for this project” from the federal states, said Faeser.

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine with consequences for Germany

Security authorities currently see an increased risk of cyber attacks, and protective measures have been strengthened. So far, averting danger has mainly been a matter for the federal states, explained Faeser. However, only the federal government can effectively counter complex and cross-border dangers from cyber attacks. This role should be enshrined in the constitution. Faeser emphasized that one must also think about active measures that go beyond clarifying an attack. Possibilities to influence attacking systems are needed in order to end ongoing attacks and prevent new ones. You can read more about negotiations in the Ukraine war in our news ticker. (cibo/dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.