The Ukrainian army has claimed “success” of operations conducted on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River occupied by the Russians, near the southern city of Kherson. “The Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted a series of successful operations on the left bank of the Dnipro River, along the Kherson front,” the Ukrainian Marine Corps said in a statement on social media.

“In collaboration with other units of the Defense Forces, we managed to create several bridgeheads“, the note adds, according to which more than a thousand Russian soldiers were killed during the operations. The waterway is in fact the front line in the south of the country.