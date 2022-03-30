Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

Pool photo released by Russia’s state news agency Sputnik shows Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, chairing a meeting with government officials via conference call. © Mikhail Klimentyev/dpa

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who is critical of Putin, warns of an attack by Russia on NATO. The former oligarch does not expect NATO to react.

Hamburg – Russian exile opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky believes Vladimir Putin will strike at NATO territory. “He will attack NATO countries, one way or another – not necessarily with rockets, but with terrorist attacks,” said the former oligarch in an interview with the Time. Khodorkovsky was the head of the Yukos oil company and one of the richest men in Russia. He was jailed for 10 years from 2003 after criticizing corruption under Putin. Today he lives in London.

Ukraine war: “Personally, I think NATO will not react”

Mikhail Khodorkovsky © IMAGO/ Reynaldo Paganelli

In Germany one has to understand that Putin and his circle of power are convinced that they are waging a war in Ukraine against the USA – and thus against NATO. “I think he’s thinking: will NATO stick together if I cross the border into Poland or the Baltic States? I can try it!” says Khodorkovsky. “Personally, I think NATO will not react and, as a result, it will cease to exist. That is exactly what Putin wants.”

Ukraine News: Struggle with “the West” and the “Russian World”

Khodorkovsky’s assessment that Russian elites are convinced that they are waging a war with the USA or “the West” coincides with other expert assessments. Supposed historical claims to the territory of neighboring states around Russia are not uncommon among the Kremlin elite. There is also the self-image that Russia has played a historical role as a victim in relation to the USA and “the West”. These historical classifications and narratives play a major role for Putin: In an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA Eastern Europe expert Martin Schulze Wessel said that Putin sees himself as a historical player. (lp/dpa)