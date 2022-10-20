Home page politics

Split

A drone can be seen in the sky seconds before firing at buildings in Kyiv. This is probably a Shahed-136 combat drone of Iranian design (photo from October 17, 2022). © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Efrem Lukatsky

Shahed 136 drones from Iran are increasingly being used in the Ukraine war. Iranian trainers are apparently also stationed in Crimea to train Russian soldiers.

KIEV – The Shahed-136 are not called kamikaze drones for nothing. The Iranian-designed UAVs first circle over their targets, then plummet down and explode on impact. Since Monday morning (October 17) such attacks have taken place in several cities of Ukraine, many people have died. Iran is apparently involved not only in supplying these weapons, but also in training Russian soldiers to operate the drone. The US newspaper reported New York Times on Tuesday, citing current and former security officials. Meanwhile, Moscow and Tehran are contesting the arms deals in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine War: Iran is said to have stationed Shahed-136 drone instructors on Crimea island

Iran delivered kamikaze drones to Russia for the first time in August. This is according to sources in the British secret service and the Ukrainian military. The spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell confirmed in Brussels on Wednesday that the EU now has “sufficient evidence” that drones used by Russia against Ukraine came from Iran. Tehran and Moscow have so far denied this. A report of New York Times on Tuesday, however, points out that Iran is more involved in the Ukraine war than Tehran admits.

According to military experts, the Shahed-136 drones can do a lot of damage in relation to their relatively low cost. However, the unmanned aerial vehicles are not able to aim at their targets themselves, which is why Russian soldiers control them from the ground. When Russia used the first batch of the weapon in Ukraine, the attacks were mostly ineffective – also due to operator error, he said New York Times-Report.

Originally, Russian military personnel were sent to Iran to learn how to use the drones. However, when the problems with the service continued, Iranian trainers were stationed in Crimea, the reported New York Times. “The deployment of drones and trainers to Ukraine has drawn Iran deeply into the war on the Russian side and directly involved Tehran in operations that have killed and injured civilians,” former Pentagon official Mick Mulroy told the US newspaper. According to the United Nations, intentional attacks on civilian targets can be classified as war crimes.

Ukrainian rescue workers work on a residential building in central Kyiv that was destroyed by a Russian drone attack believed to be an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone (pictured October 17, 2022). © IMAGO/Oleksii Chumachenko / ZUMA Wire

Ukraine war: Iranian drone trainers in Crimea apparently belong to terrorist organization

The war experts at the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) had previously stated, citing Ukrainian sources, that Iranian trainers would teach Russian armed forces how to use the drones in the cities of Salisnyj Port and Hladivtsi in the Kherson region, among other places. The report of New York Times indicates, however, that the Iranian trainers are deployed on the Crimean peninsula and thus far away from the front. The exact number of trainers is unclear, as is the question of whether Iranian forces would control the drones themselves. What is certain, however, is that the trainers belong to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, which the USA classifies as a terrorist organization.

Moscow and Tehran continue to officially deny that an arms exchange took place. Speaking to the UN Security Council of the United Nations in New York, the deputy chief of the Russian UN mission, Dmitri Polyanski, said on Wednesday (local time) that the drones used were manufactured in Russia. According to experts, it is conceivable that Russia could circumvent sanctions, purchase components for drones and then assemble them itself. Oleg Katkov, the editor-in-chief of the Ukrainian information portal defense express, stated, for example, that some components are freely available – for example in the Chinese online shop Ali Express. Both the navigation system’s control sensors and the drone’s motor are available there, Katkow said daily News reported on Tuesday.

Maybe it could not stay with the drone deliveries: The US newspaper Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing US security sources, that Iran was preparing to supply Russia with short-range missiles. These are said to be Fateh-110 short-range missiles and Zolfaghar missiles, the latter having a range of up to 700 kilometers. An Iranian diplomat familiar with the matter confirmed plans to deliver Fateh and Zolfaghar missiles and other drones to Reuters on Wednesday.

Iranian drones in the Ukraine war: EU adopts new sanctions

The EU wants to react to the Russian use of Iranian drones in Ukraine with new sanctions against Iran. Now that enough evidence has been collected, member states are working on a quick and decisive response, a spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday. The sanctions are expected to come into force on Thursday afternoon. The US State Department is apparently convinced that Iran is violating embargo measures under UN Resolution 2231 by supplying drones to Russia.

At a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Iran’s alleged arms deliveries to Russia are to be discussed in camera, the Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday. Ukraine also invited experts from the United Nations to examine downed drones of Iranian origin (dpa/bme).