Of: Helena Gries, Karolin Schäfer, and Nail Akkoyun

Russia continues to suffer severe setbacks in the Ukraine war. In a letter, Russian armed forces complain about their losses. The news ticker.

Apparently hundreds of Russian soldiers killed in Luhansk News from the Ukraine war: All news about Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information comes partly from warring parties in the Ukraine war and cannot be directly verified independently.

Update from Monday, November 7th, 6:55 a.m.: Apparently, the Ukrainian military can again record successes on the southern front. According to the Ukrainian Operational Command “South”, the armed forces destroyed three armored vehicles, a UAV ground control station and three Russian army ammunition depots in the Beryslav and Kherson regions.

Meanwhile, soldiers from a Russian naval brigade apparently wrote a letter to the governor of Primorye complaining that they had lost 300 people in four days. The text of the letter was dated Telegram channel “Grey Zone” published, reported Ukrainska Pravda. According to the report, the marines lost “about 300 men killed, wounded and missing” in a four-day “incomprehensible attack” on the village of Pavlovka in the Donetsk region.

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces picks up abandoned Russian ammunition. Russia has suffered heavy losses in the Ukraine war. © Francisco Seco/dpa

News about the Ukraine war: Losses for Russia – Selenskyj suspects a perfidious plan

+++ 10.30 p.m: According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia is currently suffering heavy losses in fighting in Donbass, especially in the Donetsk region. However, this should not be underestimated, as it would lead to new military considerations on the part of Russia, Zelenskyj said. Russia is currently preparing new attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. He assumes that Russia is consolidating its armed forces for a possible repeat of the mass attacks on infrastructure. Selenskyj’s statements are not independently verifiable.

+++ 8.30 p.m.: Apparently 60 percent of Russian losses in the Ukraine War can be attributed to friendly fire. The various units are reportedly poorly organized.

+++ 3 p.m.: In a recent video released on Saturday (November 5) from the official account of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Twitter was posted shows a precision attack by Ukrainian forces on a convoy of three Russian tanks, followed by the Russian soldiers fleeing. The footage shows three Russian tanks from a bird’s eye view. One of the tanks exploded after being shot at by Ukrainian forces. Later in the video, Russian soldiers can be seen taking shelter in a nearby forest. Then the other two tanks also go up in flames. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense wrote the following text on Twitter for the video: “Strike”. By midday on Sunday (November 6), the video had been viewed nearly 500,000 times.

News on the Ukraine war: General Staff publishes figures on Russian losses

+++ 12.30 p.m.: The Ukrainian air force has apparently hit seven Russian positions in the Luhansk region. That reports Kyiv Independent with reference to the governor of the region, Serhiy Haidai. The Ukrainian military destroyed Russian weapons and military equipment in six areas as well as a Russian air defense site. In addition, Russian soldiers were killed in the attacks.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff has released new figures on Russian casualties. According to this, more than 400 Russian soldiers are said to have fallen in the Ukraine war compared to the day before.

Soldiers: 75,930 (+490 on the previous day)

75,930 (+490 on the previous day) planes: 277 (+0)

277 (+0) Helicopter: 260 (+0)

260 (+0) Tank: 2765 (+7)

2765 (+7) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5611 (+10)

5611 (+10) Artillery Systems: 1781 (+5)

1781 (+5) Air defense systems: 202 (+0)

202 (+0) Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems: 391 (+0)

391 (+0) Cars and other vehicles: 4184 (+0)

4184 (+0) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1465 (+15)

1465 (+15) (as of Sunday, November 6, 2022)

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

+++ 9.15 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian General Staff, soldiers in Ukraine have repelled 14 Russian attacks in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhia Oblasts in the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian Operational Command “South” also reported that the Ukrainian army killed 57 Russian troops and destroyed two tanks, two large-caliber howitzers and three armored vehicles.

Ukraine War News: Heavy Russian Losses in Luhansk

Update from Sunday, November 6th, 7:35 a.m.: The independent Russian media company amplification According to reports, hundreds of Russian soldiers have been killed near the town of Makiivka in the Luhansk region. Relatives of those mobilized from the Voronezh region also reported soldiers being thrown to the front, heavy casualties and fleeing commanders in the fighting near Svatovo – also in the Luhansk region.

According to media reports, only 41 out of 570 survived at Makijwka. The exact number of victims has not yet been verified. The situation is currently being further investigated.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Kyiv collects tanks for a new offensive

+++ 10.15 p.m.: The fighting in Ukraine continues unchanged. Especially around the city of Cherson in the south of the country, Ukrainian and Russian troops fought heavy fighting on Saturday (November 5th). It was said that there had been heavy artillery shelling along the front Moscow. In addition, larger troop transfers and movements of Ukrainian tanks were registered. “Apparently the Ukrainian troops are preparing a new attack,” speculated the Russian-appointed deputy chief of administration of the occupied region, Kirill Stremusov.

The Ukrainian military had also reported heavy fighting in the region. According to their own statements, the aim is to completely liberate the region. First successes have already been reported. Kherson is considered the only regional capital whose control Kyiv lost shortly after the Russian invasion. In September, the oblast was annexed to Russian territory.

Ukraine war news: Russia suffers casualties

Update from Saturday, November 5th, 8:25 p.m.: Russia again has to take losses in the Ukraine war. The Cherson region in particular is highly competitive. Ukrainian troops are trying to recapture the oblast. In the past 24 hours, nine settlements occupied by Russia, military equipment and an ammunition depot had been attacked, the Ukrainian general staff said on Facebook. Meanwhile, Russia is trying to hold onto conquered areas and curb Ukraine’s offensive, especially in the direction of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlovka, the General Staff said.

So far, however, the Russian army has not been able to destroy US-provided HIMARS rocket launchers, reports said political citing a Pentagon official. The United States has already delivered 20 such high-precision missiles to Ukraine, and more are to follow. The Ukrainian military uses them primarily for attacks on Russian ammunition dumps and supply routes Kyiv Independent.

Losses in Russia in the Ukraine war: Putin reacts and mobilizes prison inmates

First report from Saturday, November 5th: Kyiv – A lack of equipment, no land gains and a desolate picture of Russian soldiers – for Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, many things in the Ukraine war are not going as planned. The losses for Russia pile up. Even the partial mobilization did not bring the desired success. Thousands fled from action at the front.

Now Putin came up with something new – with the hope of turning the tide after all. The President signed a decree on Friday (4 November) that Conscription of criminals in the Ukraine war should allow.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Putin mobilizes prisoners

So in the future people will be on the front lines in the Ukraine sent who were already in prison or whose final conviction is still pending, the US broadcaster reported CNN. According to this, Russian citizens convicted of murder, robbery, drug trafficking or other serious crimes could be drafted into military service.

This enables the mobilization of thousands of men who have so far been denied military service, wrote CNN. However, criminals who have been convicted of pedophilia, kidnapping, terrorism, espionage or high treason are excluded. Already at the end of October the duma formulate a corresponding draft law. Putin’s approval was still pending. (kas/nak/hg with dpa/AFP)