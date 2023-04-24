Home page politics

The Ukrainian general staff reports high losses in the Ukraine war. In Cherson, Russian troops are "evacuating" civilians and going on raids.

Russian casualties: Every day, the reports of the Ukrainian General Staff mention several hundred fallen soldiers.

Every day, the reports of the Ukrainian General Staff mention several hundred fallen soldiers. Anticipated counter-offensive: To protect the civilian population, the Russian military is “evacuating” occupied parts of the Cherson region.

Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict. The processed information on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia or the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from April 24, 2023, 2:34 p.m.: According to an estimate by the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, around 120,000 Russian military recruits are still waiting on Russian soil to be deployed in Ukraine. The 37-year-old said in an interview with the news agency on Monday RBK Ukraine.

The head of the intelligence service said that due to the large Russian losses, not all recruits could be brought to Ukraine, as some were also needed for tasks in Russia. “The personnel losses in Ukraine are quite significant and the shortage of personnel must therefore also be compensated for.” Budanov estimates that around 20,000 soldiers are currently mobilized from Russia to Ukraine every month.

In the Kherson region there are indications that Russian troops are expecting a counter-offensive and are retreating. (Iconic photo) © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

Russia “evacuates” occupied territories – heavy losses in the Ukraine war

First report from April 24, 2023, 12:37 p.m .: Kiev – Possibly in Expectation of a Ukrainian counterattack Russian troops have launched an evacuation operation from the occupied territories of the Kherson region, on the official grounds of protecting civilians from “fierce fighting” in the region of southern Ukraine. That reports the New York Times citing regional politician Oleksandr Samoylenko. Experts suspect that the evacuation could be a sign that Russian troops could withdraw further from the region.

As the US newspaper reports, other regions liberated by Ukraine were also preceded by an evacuation, for example in the already liberated areas of the Cherson region. Increased reports of arms deliveries to Ukraine, which has been announcing a planned spring offensive for some time now, suggest that a similar development is now also imminent east of the Dnieper River.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Hundreds of soldiers died

At the same time, fierce fighting continues in other regions, such as around the town of Bakhmut. The General Staff of Ukraine reports several hundred fallen soldiers every day. In addition, the Russian troops are losing important equipment every day, including tanks, combat drones and artillery systems.

At the same time, there are repeated reports that the high number of losses could be the result of careless tactics. That’s how they reported German press agencythat commanders of the Wagner Group would send their fighters into the battlefield “like living targets”. An incident became known over the weekend in which Russian soldiers and pro-Russian Wagner fighters exchanged gunfire after a dispute, resulting in deaths.

Summary of Russia’s losses in the Ukraine War

Soldiers: so far a total of about 187,080 (+660)

so far a total of about 187,080 (+660) Tank: 3683 (+8)

3683 (+8) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7139 (+8)

7139 (+8) helicopter : 294 (+0)

: 294 (+0) Artillery Systems: 2849 (+12)

2849 (+12) planes: 308 (+0)

308 (+0) Unmanned missiles / drones: 2413 (+11)

2413 (+11) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5753 (+23)

5753 (+23) Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of April 24. The information cannot be independently verified.

Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war: Russian soldiers go on a raid

According to the New York Times. Along with local politician Samoylenko, who said the Russians are “trying to steal as much as they can,” Ukrainian military spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk accused Russian soldiers of stealing “household appliances, industrial equipment, even ATMs.” “Once the Russians start stealing everything, it means they don’t plan to come back,” Humeniuk told the US newspaper. (saka with dpa/AFP)