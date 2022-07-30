Home page politics

Russia records heavy losses in the Ukraine war. Now the Kremlin has to come up with something: the news ticker.

Almost five months after the invasion of the Ukraine the Russian forces fight with heavy losses.

Russia devises a new plan to make up for the losses in Ukraine war to compensate.

Editor’s note: The information in Ukraine conflict partly come from warring factions and cannot be checked directly and independently.

+++ 4.32 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian military, Ukrainian paratroopers brought down a Russian nuclear-capable Su-25 fighter plane over the Donetsk region on Friday (July 29). This is reported by the Ukrainian news portal Kyiv Independent. The information cannot be independently verified. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, at least 222 Russian military planes have been shot down since the start of the war. Russia has not given any information about casualties in the war.

Ukraine-News: Latest figures on Russian losses

+++ 10.30 a.m.: The Ukrainian General Staff has published figures on Russian army losses in the Ukraine war. Statistics are updated daily – an overview.

Soldiers: 40,670

40,670 planes: 222

222 Helicopter: 190

190 Tank: 1759

1759 Armored Fighting Vehicles: 3995

3995 Artillery Systems: 906

906 Air defense systems: 117

117 Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems: 258

258 Cars and other vehicles: 2889

2889 Ships: 15

15 Unmanned Combat Drones: 733

733 As of Saturday 30 July 2022

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

+++ 09.45 a.m.: A covert mobilization for the army is currently underway in numerous regions of Russia. According to reports, President Putin wants to send up to 30,000 new soldiers into the Ukraine war.

More than 220 Russian military aircraft are said to have been destroyed in Ukraine since the start of the war. (Iconic photo) © General Staff of Ukraine/AFP

+++ 09.00 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian army, it attacked Russian forces in the Kherson region. 105 Russian soldiers were killed and two ammunition depots were destroyed, it said. In addition, the military command “South” of the Ukrainian army said that the train service to Kherson via the Dnipro River had been interrupted. This would further isolate Russian troops from supplying the occupied Crimean peninsula and the east. The information cannot be independently verified.

+++ 06.00 a.m.: Ukrainian troops have hit a Russian ammunition depot in the Kherson region in another airstrike. The news portal Nexta published a video on Twitter on Saturday night that shows the burning site. The information cannot be independently verified.

Update from Saturday, July 30, 5:00 a.m.: Russian troops bombed the Kharkiv region again on Saturday night. The news portal Kyiv Independent reports, with reference to statements by the responsible governor, that among other things a school was attacked. The bombings are said to have started around 3:00 a.m. So far, nothing is known about the number of victims. The Russian military has not yet commented on the allegations. The information cannot be independently verified.

+++ 4.30 p.m.: Ukrainian forces apparently attacked Russian ammunition depots in Ilovaysk (Donetsk region) and Brylivka (Kherson region). That reports pravda.com. The “majority” of Russian military personnel at the Ilovaisk depot were killed. Ukraine burned down the ammunition depot.

Before the attack in Ilovaisk, the armed forces had attacked another Russian ammunition depot in Brylivka. There are no more concrete details on this yet.

Update from Friday, July 29, 1:30 p.m.: Russia struggles with heavy casualties throughout the Ukraine War. The exact numbers are unknown. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, around 40,000 Russian forces have died in Ukraine. Russia last reported its own losses at the end of March. At that time, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow gave the number of 1,351 dead. These are the preliminary estimates of Russian combat casualties as of July 29, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

News about the Ukraine war: Heavy losses for Russia – the military drafts an emergency plan

First report from Friday, July 29th: Ukraine – The Ukraine war continues unabated after 22 weeks. The Russian army is having a much harder time than expected. Again and again the Ukrainian armed forces inflict heavy losses on the invaders from Russia. But how can Russia compensate for these losses? A think tank from the United States now points to the new approach of the Russian military authorities.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia suffers heavy losses

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report, which relies on Ukrainian intelligence, paints an increasingly desperate picture of Russian military personnel. According to this, the military has now begun to promote normally unqualified soldiers to senior positions. In addition, Russian military officials are to “form specialized medical commissions to identify soldiers who are faking illnesses in order to be decommissioned”.

According to the ISW report, Russia is now trying to increase its ranks with soldiers from Far Eastern regions such as Yakutia. However, military personnel from that area are said to be unwilling to “participate in the war in Ukraine, partly due to the fact that these volunteer units are not formed on a professional basis.”

News about the Ukraine war: Russia does not talk about its own losses

The report came just a day after US Rep. Elissa Slotkin told the TV station, citing US intelligence CNN announced that more than 75,000 Russian soldiers had been wounded or killed. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a speech earlier this week that nearly 40,000 Russian military personnel had died or been injured in the Ukraine war.

The Kremlin has barely released its own casualty figures since it launched its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, and more recently has downplayed the fact that its military is suffering any casualties at all. (cs/jfw with dpa/AFP)