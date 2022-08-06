Home page politics

Of: Nail Akkoyun, Lucas Maier

Russia suffers heavy losses in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports further successes in the fight against the Russian army: the situation in the news ticker.

Five months after the invasion of the Ukraine the Russian forces fight with heavy losses.

Russia draws up plans to make up for the losses in Ukraine war to compensate.

Editor’s note: The information in Ukraine conflict partly come from warring factions and cannot be checked directly and independently.

Update from Saturday, August 06, 06:35: The Ukrainian military is destroying six Russian ammunition depots in southern Ukraine, The Kyiv Independent reports.

Accordingly, the task force “South” according to its own statements killed 79 Russian soldiers and destroyed four tanks, two howitzers, an artillery installation, a radar station and 22 armored and military vehicles. Ukrainian forces also reportedly hit two Russian checkpoints and a command post.

Ukraine-News: Russian occupiers put to flight

+++ 8.33 p.m.: According to their own statements, the Ukrainian armed forces drove the Russian occupiers to flee during an attack in the direction of Maryinka. In the city, about 30 kilometers from Donetsk, Russia tried to advance and was put to flight, the reports General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukraine defends the Donetsk region and reports successes against the Russian army. © David Goldman/dpa

Ukraine has also successfully repelled three other attacks, the report said. These were in the direction of the villages of Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka and Pisky. It is not yet clear what losses Russia or Ukraine suffered as a result. The information could not be independently verified.

Ukraine-News: He is said to have provided information to Russia – spy arrested

Update from Friday, August 5, 5:50 p.m.: The Ukraine war rages on unabated. Ukraine’s secret service announces another loss for Russia. According to the report, a suspected spy was caught and arrested.

The detainee is said to be none other than the “former deputy head of the main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine”. He is suspected of having passed secret information to Russia. During the search of his current workplace in the “State Space Agency of Ukraine” he is said to have tried to open fire on the officers.

The major general who is in custody now also has to answer on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons and attempted murder. According to the SBU secret service, the investigation is ongoing. The information has not yet been independently verified.

Losses to Russia: Ukraine destroyed Russian ammunition depots

First report from Friday, August 5th: Kyiv/Moscow – According to a Facebook report by an operational Ukrainian military command, Ukrainian forces have destroyed three Russian army ammunition depots: one each in Kherson, Prydniprovske and Tokarivka in southern Ukraine. However, this information could not be independently verified.

Soldiers: 41,650

41,650 planes: 223

223 Helicopter: 192

192 Tank: 1792

1792 Armored Fighting Vehicles: 4032

4032 Artillery Systems: 950

950 Air defense systems: 123

123 Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems: 260

260 Cars and other vehicles: 2964

2964 Ships: 15

15 Unmanned Combat Drones: 742

742 As of Friday 5 August 2022

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

In addition, 41,650 Russian soldiers are said to have fallen in the Ukraine war. This emerges from the daily updated statistics, which include the news portal Ukrainska Pravda published. (luc)