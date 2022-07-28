Home page politics

Of: Helena Gries, Sandra Kathe, Tim Vincent Dicke, Nadja Austel, Vincent Büssow, Nail Akkoyun, Andreas Apetz, Lucas Maier, Sarah Neumeyer

Split

Russia apparently recorded high losses in the Ukraine war. The USA estimates the losses higher than previously assumed: the news ticker.

Russia keeps grabbing the Ukraine on. Kyiv proposes in Ukraine war especially in the south of the country.

Arms shipments from Nato-room that EU and the United States strengthen Ukraine in Ukraine conflict against Russia.

Editor’s note: Some of the information comes from warring factions and cannot be directly checked independently.

Update from Thursday, July 28, 6:30 a.m.: In the war against Ukraine, the number of casualties on the Russian side has long been in the tens of thousands, according to US estimates. “We were informed that more than 75,000 Russians were either killed or injured, which is enormous,” the channel quoted as saying CNN Elissa Slotkin, a Democratic member of the House of Representatives who previously attended a secret US government briefing.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

Ukraine is making progress in its counter-offensive, Western security circles said on Wednesday. During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, the Ukrainians again hit a bridge over the Dnipro River, which is an important supply route for Moscow. “The river crossing is now completely impassable,” it said. On the Russian side there are serious problems with supplies and the morale of the armed forces.

Ukraine-News: Russian army shoots down own helicopter in Kherson

+++ 10.30 a.m.: Noisy The Kyiv Independent the Ukrainian General Staff reports that Russia shot down one of its own helicopters in Cherson by its own fire.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian military shot down its own Kamov Ka-52 helicopter in the Kherson Oblast when it tried to attack Ukrainian units.

Ukraine-News: Ukrainian forces report Russian combat casualties

+++ 09.45 a.m.: These are the preliminary estimates of Russian combat casualties as of July 27, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

Soldiers: 40,070

40,070 planes: 222

222 Helicopter: 190

190 Tank: 1744

1744 Armored Fighting Vehicles: 3971

3971 Artillery Systems: 884

884 Air defense systems: 118

118 Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems: 259

259 Cars and other vehicles: 2847

2847 Ships: 15

15 Unmanned Combat Drones: 726

726 As of Wednesday 27 July 2022

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

Heavy casualties: 40,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

Update from Wednesday, July 27, 7:10 a.m.: The Ukrainian military has received reports from the Kyiv Independent according to 89 defeated Russian troops in southern Ukraine. According to the South Task Force, Russian tanks and an ammunition depot as well as eight armored and military vehicles were destroyed. Two settlements in the Kherson Oblast are said to have been liberated by the Ukrainian military.

In his video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had failed to inform its citizens about the death toll among Russian forces. He urged Ukrainian citizens to tell Russians that 40,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, according to reports from the Ukrainska Pravda.

In the Ukraine war, the Russian army is said to have shot down its own helicopter. (Archive image) © Sergei Grits/dpa

These are the preliminary estimates of Russian combat casualties as of July 27, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

Ukraine-News: Britain expands list of sanctioned persons from Russia

+++ 5 p.m.: Russia’s troops are suffering from military losses and a poor supply situation. But their goal is not Putin’s rule over Ukraine, but their loot.

+++ 2 p.m.: Britain expands list of sanctioned individuals from Russia. That reports The Kyiv Independent. Those affected include the deputies installed by Russia in the occupied parts of eastern Ukraine, Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko, Deputy Justice Minister Oleg Sviridenko, 29 Russian regional governors and others.

Heavy losses for Russia: Ukrainian task force “South” reports successes

+++ 11.45 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian Security Service, three Donbas fighters who joined the Russian army have been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Security Service of Ukraine reports that the three fighters from Donetsk region were found guilty of high treason.

Ukraine-News: Ukrainian task force “South” reports successes against Russian army

Update from Tuesday, July 26, 7:00 a.m.: The Ukrainian military destroys a Russian command post and an ammunition depot in southern Ukraine. The portal reports The Kyiv Independent.

Accordingly, the Ukrainian task force “South” reports the killing of 48 Russian soldiers and the destruction of four tanks, a howitzer, a self-propelled artillery system and six armored and military vehicles.

Ukraine War News: List of Russian Losses in the War

+++ 08.45 a.m.: These are the preliminary estimates of Russian combat casualties as of July 25, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

News about the Ukraine war: Ukrainian military destroys Russian command post

Update from Monday, July 25, 6:45 a.m.: Ukrainian military destroys a Russian command post and ammunition depots in southern Ukraine. That reports The Kyiv Independent.

Accordingly, the task force “South” reported that it had killed 66 Russian soldiers and destroyed five tanks, two howitzers, an anti-tank missile system and 12 armored and military vehicles.

War in Ukraine: Ministry of Defense speaks of almost 40,000 Russian soldiers killed

Update from Sunday, July 24, 3:59 p.m.: Russia continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, about 40,000 Russian forces have died in Ukraine since the start of the war. However, Western experts assume that there are significantly fewer. Russia last reported its own losses at the end of March. At that time, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow gave the number of 1,351 dead.

Ukraine war: Russia is fighting with heavy losses – conversation overheard

+++ 9 p.m.: Russia is apparently having a hard time with the losses in the Ukraine war. In fact, the Russian armed forces seem to have so few troops left that they have to make three battalions into one. At least that’s how a wiretapped conversation is to be interpreted, which is now being carried out by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has been published. Accordingly, a Russian soldier explains in it that several battalions are to be withdrawn from the combat area due to high losses and three battalions are to be made into one: “There are simply no more people.”

+++ 5.30 p.m.: Russia repeatedly suffers heavy losses in the Ukraine war. According to Ukrainian sources, 50 Russian soldiers have died in an attack on the headquarters of the sixth regiment in the occupied city of Lysychansk. This was announced by Serhiy Haidai, the military governor of the Luhansk region, known via Facebook. The information cannot be independently verified.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia’s losses are enormous, according to insiders

Update from Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11:35 a.m.: In the morning report to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, the Russian military is said to have briefed his head of state on current casualty figures in the Ukraine war. This emerges from a post on the Telegram channel “General SVR”, which is said to be operated by a Kremlin insider. It speaks of 43,018 “irretrievable losses” since the beginning of the war.

According to information in the Telegram message, this included only official military personnel. Killed members of private security or military companies (PMCs) are not counted. If these are really the official casualty figures on the Russian side, they even exceed the current estimate of the Ukrainian military, which currently expects over 39,200 Russian dead. Since the start of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, official information about allegedly small Russian casualties from the Kremlin has seldom leaked to the public.

Russia can probably no longer push through its ambitions in Ukraine

Update from Friday, July 22, 6:45 a.m.: According to the Canadian armed forces, Russia probably no longer has the military capabilities to push through its ambitions in Ukraine. In a series of tweets on July 21, the Canadian Armed Forces cited significant losses in personnel and equipment as reasons for Russia’s dwindling military capabilities. This is reported by the news portal Kyiv Independent.

Update from Wednesday, July 20, 06:19: Ukrainian soldiers have caused significant casualties on the Russian side, reports the Kyiv Independent. The Donetsk region is affected. However, official figures from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense are not yet available.

Ukraine-News: Ukrainian military destroys Russian ammunition depots

Update from Tuesday, July 19, 6:45 a.m.: Like the news portal Kyiv Independent reported, the Ukrainian military has destroyed two Russian ammunition depots in southern Ukraine. The Ukrainian Operational Command “South” reported on July 18 that Ukrainian forces also killed 65 Russian soldiers and destroyed a mobile communications system and 11 armored and military vehicles.

First report from Friday, July 15: Cherson – The Ukraine war rages on incessantly. The armed forces of Ukraine repeatedly inflict heavy losses on the aggressors from Russia.

In southern Ukraine, Russia is said to have lost several ammunition depots to weapon systems from the West in recent days, as the troops behind Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed.

Ukraine-News: Russia has to take heavy losses in the south

The report by the Operations Command “South” on Thursday (July 14) speaks of heavy losses for the troops from Russia, including six armored vehicles, a “Gvozdika” howitzer and a field ammunition depot.

The Himars missile systems from the USA are said to have caused many losses on the side of Russia Al Jazeera writes. The current attacks on depots behind enemy lines may indicate that the Russian occupiers are about to launch a counter-offensive in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

Ukraine War: Information from Russia is rare

It remains to be seen whether Russia’s losses will continue to increase. Of the Ex-General Frederick Ben Hodges recently predicted defeat for Russia. (lm/nak/tvd/ska/hg/na with dpa/AFP)