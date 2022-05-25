Home page politics

Of: Felix Durach

Split

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder attacks Chancellor Olaf Scholz because of his Ukraine policy. Ambassador Melnyk again criticizes the traffic light government. The news ticker.

Escalated Ukraine conflict : : criticism of Markus Soder to Chancellor Olaf Scholz : The chancellor was “strangely listless”

: criticism of to Chancellor : The chancellor was “strangely listless” the combat operations in the eastern Ukraine continue three months after the start of the war.

in the continue three months after the start of the war. This news ticker to the Reactions from Germany on the Ukraine war is updated regularly.

Update from May 25, 11:55 a.m.: In a joint appeal, Amnesty International and other organizations, including Reporters Without Borders and several concentration camp memorials, have addressed the federal and state governments directly. They are demanding more support from German politicians for activists from Russia and Belarus.

In both countries, human rights defenders are “exposed to arbitrariness and state persecution” and their vulnerability has increased since the start of the Ukraine war, explained Amnesty’s Russia expert, Peter Franck. “They need protection now, for example in Germany.” The activists must be given “quick and unbureaucratic access to Germany,” according to the Amnesty representative.

Various members of the federal government have “repeatedly spoken out in favor of finding flexible solutions for entry and a secure stay in recent weeks,” emphasize the organizations. “The encouragement that such statements initially meant for many of those affected has now increasingly given way to disappointment that even after three months there are no viable practical solutions for them.”

Activists in Moscow launched a prank call last week to protest Putin’s war. The aim: to “annoy” Putin’s circle of power and “waste their time”.

Update from May 25, 9:32 a.m.: The Ukrainian ambassador Andriy Melnyk has again criticized the traffic light coalition in terms of arms deliveries. “The Federal Republic is able to quickly deliver at least 100 Marders from industry and more than 30 Marders from the Bundeswehr stock, as well as 88 Leopard 1 main battle tanks,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “We appeal again to the Federal Chancellor to finally give the green light for this vital delivery.”

Andriy Melnyk, Ambassador of Ukraine in Germany. © Christian Spicker/Imago Images

“It is disappointing that the promised 15 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks cannot be delivered until the end of July at the earliest and another 15 Gepard only at the end of August,” complained Melnyk. “Even though every day counts, especially now that Russia is making new gains in the course of its massive offensive in the Donbass, devastating more cities and leaving entire areas deserted. This traffic light delay tactic is therefore particularly bitter.”

News about Germany in the Ukraine conflict: Söder hands out violently against Scholz – “strangely listless”

First report: Berlin – While the fighting in eastern Ukraine continues and the Russian war of aggression is entering its third month, the war continues to dominate the German political landscape. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder attacked the federal government with a view to Germany’s Ukraine policy and the ongoing discussions about the delivery of heavy weapons to the war zone.

The main target of the verbal attacks by the CSU boss was Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), with whom Söder went to court harshly. “Olaf Scholz used to be at least sloppy. But today? You have to say it so hard: Unfortunately, Olaf Scholz often leaves the Germans alone in these difficult times, ”said the 55-year-old on Tuesday in an interview with the star. The term “smurf” is probably an allusion to the federal and state corona summits last year. In a heated discussion about the current corona measures, Söder is said to have asked the then SPD chancellor candidate and finance minister Scholz to stop “giving such a slouchy smile”.

In an interview, Markus Söder sharply attacked Chancellor Olaf Scholz because of his corona policy. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

With a view to the developments in Ukraine and Germany in recent months, Söder further explained that it is now clear to him that Scholz “is not the chancellor who can lead and take people with him in difficult times.” As Chancellor, Scholz currently has difficult problems Making decisions, however, above all does not manage to communicate these decisions and the preceding processes correctly.

Ukraine news: Söder hands out against Scholz – “seems strangely listless and shows little empathy”

Söder states that it was correct to point out the possible danger of nuclear war to the citizens of Germany. “But then? Then he disappeared from the scene again for three weeks, leaving the Germans alone with this worry. And when he finally spoke, nobody understood what he actually wanted to say,” was the verdict of the Bavarian Prime Minister. “He seems strangely listless at times and shows little empathy at this time of crisis. In fact, the Greens are taking over his role,” Söder adds.

The war in the Ukraine is also the first major endurance test for the newly assembled federal government in Berlin. There was disagreement in the coalition for a long time on the issue of arms deliveries. While various politicians called for the release of heavy weapons for delivery to the Ukrainian war zone, the Chancellor kept a low profile for a long time and dodged questions about heavy weapons. At the end of April, the Bundestag finally decided to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine. (fd)