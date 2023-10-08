Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Split

Kiev secures a large part of the front in the west. Russia attacks several cities. The current situation in the Ukraine war in the news ticker.

Kiev – In the Ukraine War, the southern section of the front was particularly hotly contested. There were repeated reports from Kiev that the Ukrainian armed forces were having initial successes in their attacks on the Crimean Peninsula were able to achieve. The Russian Black Sea Fleet has also become increasingly defensive in recent days and weeks and reportedly even had to give up a base on the Russian-occupied peninsula.

Now British intelligence reports that Ukraine has also made further territorial gains in the west of the country. According to the latest intelligence report on the Ukrainian war, Kiev’s armed forces managed to stabilize the front around the village of Velyka Novosilka. This is what the news magazine reports European Pravda. As recently as the summer, Ukrainian media reported fierce fighting around the village. The Ukrainian armed forces are said to have managed to secure at least 125 square kilometers of territory.

Russian soldiers operate a mortar in the middle of the Ukrainian war. © IMAGO/Stanislav Krasilnikov

Current situation in the Ukraine war: Fierce fighting for Tokmak

The fighting on the western front of the Ukrainian war is currently shifting to the city of Tokmak. The army of Russia’s president is said to be there and in the south of the country Wladimir Putin continue to suffer severe losses. According to the Ukrainian armed forces, they managed to destroy 21 enemy tanks within 24 hours. In addition, 580 Russian soldiers are said to have died. However, this information about Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine War as a list

Soldiers: 282,280 (+580)

282,280 (+580) Tank: 4,821 (+21)

4,821 (+21) Armored fighting vehicles: 9,123 (+21)

9,123 (+21) Artillery systems: 6,705

6,705 Multiple rocket launchers: 808

808 Air defense systems: 502

502 Airplanes : 315

: 315 helicopter : 315

: 315 Drones : 5,190 (+5)

: 5,190 (+5) Long-distance -Missiles: 1,530

-Missiles: 1,530 Ships and boats : 20

: 20 Submarines : 1

: 1 Vehicles and tankers : 9,111 (+38)

: 9,111 (+38) Special vehicles : 959 (+3)

: 959 (+3) Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of October 8, 2023. The information cannot be independently verified.

Russia attacks several cities in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia also continued its attacks in the Ukraine war last night. Nighttime attacks were reported in both the cities of Zaporizhia and Kherson. According to information from local authorities, there were more than 21 Russian attacks around Zaporizhzhia. From Kherson, the Ukrainian defenders reported Russian attacks with cluster munitions. Several civilians are said to have been killed and others injured in both cities. (dil/dpa)