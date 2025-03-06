After Donald Trump temporarily stopped military aid to Ukraine on Tuesday, the next drastic step is apparently coming: The United States will only pass on intelligence information information that could help the Ukraine against Russia in the war. This is confirmed by CIA boss John Ratcliffe in an interview by the broadcaster Fox Business. Before that had Financial Times and Sky News reports.

At the same time, he gave Ukraine hope that the support of the recent reconciliation efforts by the Ukrainian President Wolodimir Selenskij could soon be resumed. He thinks that the break will end “on the military front and on the intelligence front”.

According to BBC, the national security advisor Mike Waltz was similar to reporters. The United States would “interrupt and check all aspects of this relationship”. However, he had held good conversations with his Ukrainian counterpart about the next round of negotiations that there would be “very soon” movement.

However, the extent of the step is not yet clear. The Financial Times reports on a source in the US authorities that the exchange of information is frozen. Sky News, on the other hand, reports that the USA continued to provide Kiev, but Ukraine no longer wanted to name any possible goals in Russian territory. The Bloomberg news agency, citing an official in Kiev, also reports that the flow of information to Ukraine is not completely dried up.

Since the outbreak of the war, Ukraine has been dependent on the cooperation with the US secret services. These help the Ukrainian military to investigate troop movements and the localization of Russian warships.