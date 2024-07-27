Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Almost 2,000 kilometers from its own border, Ukraine is apparently attacking a fighter jet in Russia. Putin’s troops are making progress in the Donbass. The news ticker.

Update from July 27, 4:07 p.m.: Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Russia has regularly lost its fighter jets. Now, for the second time this week, a fighter plane belonging to the Ministry of Defense has crashed in the country. According to reports by the German Press Agency, a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter bomber crashed in a deserted area in the Volgograd region during a scheduled training flight. The pilots ejected from the plane and are alive.

The ministry said the reason for the crash was technical. No details were given. There were apparently no missiles on board. A Mi-28 combat helicopter crashed in the Kaluga region on Thursday. The two people on board died, according to the ministry. There was also apparently a technical reason for the crash. Mi-28s are used in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, for example, to destroy enemy tanks and armored vehicles.

Heavy losses for Russia in Ukraine war: Ukraine destroys bomber

First report: Kiev/Moscow – Ukraine has apparently managed to land another blow against its enemy on Russian soil: According to its own statements, the Ukrainian military was able to damage a Tupelov TU-22M3 strategic long-range bomber with the help of drones. It was unclear how badly the missile carrier was hit.

Transparency notice The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Ukraine and Russia. The information on the war in Ukraine cannot be independently verified.

As the Ukrainian Pravda reported, citing the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Service, that the fighter jet was attacked at the Olenya military airfield in the Murmansk region. What is particularly interesting is the fact that the airfield is located in the north of Russia and not too far from the Finnish border. The distance to Ukraine is around 1,800 kilometers – a long way for a reconnaissance drone.

However, it was not mentioned whether partisans were involved in the operation. Only a “special operation” was mentioned. Several military bloggers also report on the Ukrainian attack in northern Russia on X.

A Russian Tupelow TU-22M3 bomber at an unknown airfield. (Archive photo) © Imago

Russian progress in the Ukraine War: Another village captured

Meanwhile, Russia says it has captured another village in eastern Ukraine. The village of Lozuvatske has been “liberated,” the Russian Defense Ministry announced in its daily report on Saturday. It is located around 25 kilometers east of the city of Pokrovsk in the area of ​​the Russian-occupied small town of Ocheretyne, where the Russian army had advanced relatively quickly in recent months. Ukraine did not confirm the capture.

The area around the village of Novooleksandrivka is currently the scene of particularly fierce fighting. It is only about two kilometers from Lozuvatske and, according to information from Moscow, was already captured by the Russian army last month.

In recent weeks, Moscow has repeatedly announced gains in territory along the almost 1,000-kilometer-long front line. In the fighting, the Ukrainian army is numerically inferior to the Russian forces. It also says it is suffering from a shortage of ammunition, which is why Ukraine is vehemently pressing its Western partners for more arms and ammunition deliveries.

The front line shows in which areas Russian troops were able to advance in the Ukraine war and where Ukraine was able to push back Russia’s attacks. Our current maps of the front line in the Ukraine war provide an insight into the latest developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine. (Editorial with agencies)