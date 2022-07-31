Home page politics

The Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south of the country has begun. Military experts see an advantage in Ukraine not only because of western weapon systems.

Kyiv – For almost half a year there has been a romp in the Ukraine bitter fighting between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian partisans. Contrary to the original plans of the Russian military, progress in the attempted takeover of power in the neighboring country has been slow.

At the beginning of the war in Ukraine, military experts gave the Ukraine little chance militarily, meanwhile destroyed Russian war equipment is publicly exhibited in Kyiv. (Iconic photo) © Sergei Supinsky/AFP

Numerous military experts believe they know the reason for this: it is not only the Ukrainians’ will to fight and the support of the West that are decisive here, but above all that poor preparation of the Russian military. While some experts are predicting that Ukraine will regain lost chunks of land by the fall, others go even further, calling the Russian military’s efforts “ridiculous.”

Former US Navy Admiral and NATO commander James Stavridis said the latter on Thursday (July 28) in an interview with the TV station MSNBC and emphasized that the Russian military leadership has not yet appeared as if the Western perspective should ” weak” performance of their soldiers so quickly change something. Experts measure this by the relatively slow progress in land gains and the number of victims of Russian troops, which the secret services estimate to be very high.

“Ridiculously bad”: Military experts criticize Russian warfare in Ukraine war

As Stavridis explains, this development cannot only be explained by problems with Russian logistics, which have recently increased massively due to successful counterattacks by Ukrainian troops. Rather, from a military point of view, the Russian battle plans are “ridiculously bad”. Former US Army General Mark Hertling also commented, according to a report by the news portal Newsweek similar: “Russia is in a pitiful state and is losing, Ukraine is adjusting to the course of the war and is winning,” the military expert wrote in a message on Twitter.

Himars rocket launchers in the Ukraine war: Modern weapons also weaken Russia

As a consequence of this assessment, there are also the successes that Ukraine has recently reported thanks to the use of several Himar-type rocket launcher systems. The precision weapons had recently succeeded in destroying several ammunition depots, which additionally weakened the Russians. Hertling described the use of the Himars rocket launcher as a “game changer”.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace also spoke to the TV station Sky News of a failure of Russia “in many areas”. After numerous previous plans had failed, Russia had to change plans again and again, which had only led to limited success so far. (ska)