From: Nail Akkoyun

Russia reports multiple drone strikes in Crimea. Before that, there were around 50 explosions in the Sumy border region. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

in : Military administration counts 51 explosions in Sumy The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russiathe Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Moscow/Kiev – According to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russian forces launched a drone attack on Kiev over the annexed Black Sea Peninsula on Saturday night (August 12). Crimea fended off. Ukraine attacked Crimea with 20 unmanned aerial vehicles.

“The foiled terrorist attack has not claimed any casualties or caused damage,” the ministry said, according to a report by the Russian state news agency mug on Saturday morning with Accordingly, 14 drones are said to have been destroyed by the air defense. Six more were blocked. The information could not be independently verified.

In Sumy, a firefighter helps a local resident carry his belongings out of a five-story apartment building partially destroyed after Russian attacks. (Archive photo) © Sergey Bobok/AFP

News about the Ukraine war: There were also several attacks in Sumy

Anti-aircraft defenses had previously been activated over parts of Crimea during the night. This was announced by Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Crimean leadership, on Telegram early on Saturday morning. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the Reconquest of Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014 declared a war goal some time ago. In recent months, Ukrainian rocket and drone attacks on the peninsula have increased.

In addition, there was also heavy shelling in the Ukrainian border region of Sumy – albeit from the Russian side. According to the regional military administration, Russia again attacked the area. Sumy, in north-eastern Ukraine, has come under nine fires, the military administration said on Telegram late Friday evening. A total of 51 explosions were registered. Among other things, two houses were damaged in the Seredyna-Buda municipality, it said. There were initially no reports of casualties. This information could not be independently verified. (with agencies)