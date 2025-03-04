has criticized the United States’ decision to suspend military aid for Ukraine. This strengthens the position of Russia and complicates to achieve peace, says French State Secretary Benjamin Haddad to the broadcaster France 2. Basically, a decision to expose the arms deliveries to Ukraine move on to the distance, “because it only strengthens the position of the aggressor on site, that is Russia”.

Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasizes the importance of Ukraine’s support. A sovereign, pro-western Ukraine, which can defend itself, also means a stronger and safer Poland, explains Tusk on the online platform X. “This counts the most in political turbulence and growing chaos. Anyone who questions this obvious truth contributes to Putin’s triumph, ”wrote Tusk. The NATO allies have not been informed about the decision to suspend the US military aid, says a spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala calls for the US stop of military aid for Ukraine to increase defense spending in Europe. “Investments in defense must be increased. To ensure our security also means intensifying our support for Ukraine, “he writes on the online platform X.” We are not allowed to be successful in the aggressive policy of Russia, which threatens us all. “

Out of Hungary Meanwhile, other tones come. The US President and the Hungarian government have the same position, a Hungarian government spokesman said. Instead of further arms deliveries and the continuation of the war, an immediate ceasefire and peace calls are required. In addition, the government on the online platform X announced that Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto would meet his US colleague Marco Rubio in Washington during the day.