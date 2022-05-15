Home page politics

Domestic political pressure in Russia continues to grow after heavy losses in the Ukraine war. After the chief of staff, the defense minister comes under criticism.

Moscow – of Russia Plan the Ukraine taking within 15 days failed early. The government in Kyiv recently described this approach as “phase one” of the Ukraine war. After the slowed-down offensive in Donbass (“phase two”), the Russian army is now apparently in “phase three”. This means, according to an adviser to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyythat the armed forces will defend previous territorial gains before attacking new regions.

According to information from the Ukrainian general staff of May 14, more than 27,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since Russia has suffered heavy losses. Domestic political pressure on the Kremlin is also growing. After Vladimir Putin last looked for and found the culprit for the losses in Chief of Staff Valeri Gerasimovnow Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has to serve.

Ukraine War: Russian military suffers heavy casualties

Igor Girkin, a former commander well known in Russia, recently harshly criticized the defense minister. “I directly accuse Sergei Shoigu of at least criminal negligence,” he wrote on Telegram. “I have no reason to accuse him of treason. But I would guess so.” So far, the Kremlin has not commented on Girkin’s allegations. These are the sharpest public criticism of the military leadership to date.

Shoigu and Putin instead showed up side by side in the military parade marking the “Day of Victory” over Nazi Germany on May 9th. Despite repeated setbacks in Ukraine war the Russian President has so far avoided distancing himself from Shoigu. The Minister of Defense had surprisingly reappeared several weeks ago, after it was already suspected that he had fallen out of favor with Putin.

However, the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service suspects that there will soon be a political change in the Kremlin. He also sees a turning point in the Ukraine war. (do)