For seven months, Ukrainian troops checked some parts of the Russian border region of Kursk. Now her defense collapses, and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, according to the state news agency TASS, for the first time dared to attend this part of the front: he surprisingly attended a command center in the war zone and gave the command to drive the remaining Ukrainian units out of the Kursk region, Tass reported. Pictures of the meeting with chief of staff Waleri Gerassimow showed Putin in camouflage uniform. The exact place was not mentioned.

The Ukrainian military had moved into Kursk in August 2024 and had brought more than 1000 square kilometers under its control. At the time, the government in Kiev said that this was an attempt to secure a means of pressure for future negotiations and to force Russia to deduct its troops from Eastern Ukraine. After the Ukrainians could hold this bridge head for a long time, they have had to withdraw faster and faster under Russian pressure in the past few days. On Wednesday, according to Moscow, Russian troops occupied parts of the small town of Sudscha, which was the backbone of the Ukrainian advance for seven months.

The last Ukrainian troops are circled, explained Gerassimow, without this being independently verifiable. The general staff chief reported that 430 Ukrainian soldiers were captured in the Kursk region. According to Tass, Putin said that prisoners should be treated human. Foreign mercenaries did not fall under the law of war. He also said that Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region are also considered terrorists under Russian law. Criminal proceedings have been initiated.