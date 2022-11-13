Home page politics

Of: Caspar Felix Hoffmann, Daniel Dillmann, Tanja Banner, Vincent Büssow, and Nail Akkoyun

While all eyes are on Kherson, fierce fighting continues in other regions. The news ticker.

Video recordings: There is said to have been at least one explosion at the dam near Nowa Kachowka.

There is said to have been at least one explosion at the dam near Nowa Kachowka. war crimes: After the recapture of Kherson, the police opened 53 cases against Russia

After the recapture of Kherson, the police opened 53 cases against Russia Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. For this reason, parts of them cannot be independently verified.

Update from Sunday, November 13, 6:30 a.m.: A few days after the withdrawal of Russian troops, representatives of the Ukrainian regional administration and security bodies returned to the liberated city of Kherson in the south of the country. For example, the police and secret service have already resumed their work in Kherson, said Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych in a video that showed him in the center of the regional capital. One of the main tasks at the moment is to clear the region of mines, according to Januschewych.

Russia had largely captured the Kherson region shortly after the start of its war of aggression in late February

News about the Ukraine war: Russian troops want to evacuate the dam city, curfew in Cherson

+++ 8.50 p.m.: In the newly liberated city of Kherson, the authorities have imposed a night curfew to ensure the safety of residents, as the head of the regional military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevich, said in a video message. “Our job is to ensure the safety of your life. Therefore, we are forced to impose a curfew from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. from today. The relevant order was signed by the head of the military administration of the city of Kherson,” he said.

A destroyed Russian tank in the Kherson region.

Yanushevich also warned that exiting and entering the city will be restricted due to mine clearance. Yanushevich previously shared on Telegram that the Ukrainian authorities are working to bring life in the city back to normal. “The main threat right now is the amount of mines,” he explained, adding that ten teams of explosives technicians were working on the clearance. Police urged “residents to follow the rules in force, move carefully around the city and not touch suspicious objects. If you find any, please report them to law enforcement.” Residents who have left Kherson are advised “not to rush back until stabilization efforts are complete,” police said.

News about the Ukraine war Russian troops want to leave Nowa Kachowka

+++ 8.05 p.m.: The Russian occupiers have withdrawn their troops from the right bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region and are now also announcing an evacuation of the dam town of Nova Kakhovka across the river. The administration of Kakhovka is withdrawing to a safe place together with the citizens of the city, the local crew chief Pavel Filipchuk said in a speech to the population, according to the Russian state news agency TASS. He called on people in a defined zone of 15 kilometers to leave their homes.

It is feared that shelling could destroy the dam and flood the area. For weeks, Russians and Ukrainians have accused each other of planning such a provocation. Ukrainian forces have identified the Kakhovka administration as the “number one target for a terrorist attack” in the region, Filipchuk claimed. Ukraine rejects intentions of sabotage.

The lives of the people are in danger from hostilities, said Filipchuk. The people were to be taken to the southern Russian region of Krasnodar and cared for there. Filipchuk promised the fugitives warm accommodation, regular meals and 100,000 rubles (around 1,600 euros) in help. Ukraine accuses the occupiers of kidnapping people.

News about the Ukraine war: There are said to be difficulties with supplies in Cherson

+++ 3.45 p.m.: After the withdrawal of Russian troops from Cherson, there are said to be difficulties with the supply of electricity, water and food in the city. Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Japarova accused Russia on twitterto have “completely ruined” the energy infrastructure in Kherson. In the same message, she accused the occupying forces of being responsible for the explosion at the Nowa Kakhovka dam (see update from 2 p.m.) and for damaging several bridges over the Dnieper River.

+++ 11.59 a.m.: After withdrawing from Kherson, Russia appointed Henichesk as the “temporary capital” in the region. This is reported by the state news agency TASS from Russia. The city on the Azov Sea is located about 200 kilometers from Kherson at the other end of the region. With the withdrawal from Cherson, Russia gave up the only capital of a region of Ukraine that could be conquered since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine war news: More fighting in Donbass after Russia withdraws from Kherson

+++ 10.13 a.m.: While the focus of the Ukraine war is on the Russian withdrawal from Cherson, fierce fighting continues in other regions. Russia is said to have attacked Ukraine on the ground in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions within the last 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. There were also airstrikes in other areas, hitting more than 25 towns. As CNN analyzed, the success in Cherson could allow the Ukrainian troops to focus their forces more on the fronts in Donbass.

+++ 8.53 a.m.: The Ukrainian police have announced criminal proceedings over Russian war crimes in the Kherson region. A total of 53 such processes were opened within one day, the authority announced on Friday (November 11). She accuses the troops from Russia, among other things, of killing and kidnapping civilians and destroying civilian facilities. Evidence of Russian war crimes in the recapture of Ukrainian cities has already been uncovered in the past.

News about the Ukraine war: Selenskyj celebrates advance on Cherson

Update from Saturday, November 12, 07:00: After the withdrawal of the Russian soldiers, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj reported that his own troops were continuing to advance towards the regional capital of Cherson in the south of the country. “The people of Kherson have been waiting. They never gave up on Ukraine,” said the head of state.

Russia, for its part, says it has launched its first attacks on the part of the Cherson region that has only just been abandoned. “Currently, troops and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces are being shelled on the right bank of the Dnipro River,” the Defense Ministry said in Moscow.

News about the Ukraine war: Russian soldiers in Cherson are said to surrender

First report from Friday, November 11th: Cherson – In the Ukraine war, the defenders apparently managed to retake the city of Cherson. According to the news portal, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense gave this Kyiv Independent known. “Kherson belongs to Ukraine again, our armed forces have entered the city,” said the statement from Kyiv.

The Russian soldiers still in the city were ordered to surrender immediately. This is the only way to prevent your own death. “Any Russian soldier who resists will be destroyed,” the threat read.

Ukraine War News: Kiev’s Artillery Now in Position

Images shared on the short message service Telegram, among others, allegedly showed soldiers hoisting the Ukrainian flag in the center of Cherson. These images cannot be independently verified. Also today, Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian armed forces had completely withdrawn from Cherson during the Ukraine war.

Cherson is considered a strategically important city in the Ukraine war. By capturing the city on the foothills of the Dnieper River, Kiev’s forces should find it easier to move troops to the south of the country.

In addition, control of Kherson puts Ukrainian artillery within reach of shelling important supply routes for the Russian army, thanks in large part to modern weaponry made available to Kyiv by the West. Only on Thursday did the Pentagon pledge modern weapons systems worth 400 million US dollars from the United States for Ukraine. This should also include ammunition for HIMARS artillery systems. (dil/nak with dpa)