Ukrainian soldiers of Brigade 63 leave the trenches November 9 after military training simulating an attack in the trenches for the counter-offensive to retake Kherson. © IMAGO/Ashley Chan

Russian troops withdraw from the southern Ukrainian city of Cherson. The withdrawal is said to be accompanied by looting and chaos. Ukraine warns. All information in the news ticker.

Update from November 10, 10:30 p.m: The Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson seems to be progressing after the Russian withdrawal. According to President Selenskyj, more than 40 towns have already been liberated. “The number of Ukrainian flags returning to their rightful place as part of the ongoing defense operation is already tens,” he said in his daily video message on Thursday evening.

At the same time he warned of the dangers in the areas now abandoned by the occupying forces. “The first and fundamental task is demining,” said Zelenskyy. The occupiers left behind thousands of duds and ammunition. “I’ve often heard estimates that clearing Ukraine of Russian mines will take decades.” According to his findings, around 170,000 square kilometers of the country are still infested with mines.

Zelenskyy pointed out that the current achievements of the Ukrainian armed forces were achieved “through months of brutal fighting”. “It’s not the enemy who’s leaving – it’s the Ukrainians who are driving the occupiers away,” said Zelenskyy.

Chaos around Kherson withdrawal: “destroyed houses, mines and garbage”

First report from November 10th: Kherson – Russia’s troops are withdrawing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. The Kremlin announced this on Wednesday. The deduction should be chaotic. There is talk of looting and devastation.

In addition to the television center, district heating systems and radio masts, among other things, were blown up, the reported Ukrainska Pravda on Thursday. In addition, the electricity in the city had failed completely, as had the Internet. Several bridges over the Dnipro had already been blown up in the past few days.

The Ukrainian state agency Unian published a report with photos from villages on the outskirts of the Cherson region that had been liberated by advancing Ukrainian troops. “Destroyed houses, mines and garbage” can be seen everywhere. The British Guardians reported similar incidents and spoke of a “totally organized looting of the city”.

Russia reports troop withdrawal: Zelenskyj adviser speaks of “City of Death”

Moscow announced the beginning of the Kherson retreat on Thursday evening. “Units of Russian troops are moving to prepared positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in strict accordance with the approved plan,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted with suspicion to the announcement of the troop withdrawal.

“The enemy doesn’t give us gifts, doesn’t make ‘gestures of goodwill,'” Zelenskyy said. Therefore, the Ukrainian army proceeds “very carefully, without emotions, without unnecessary risks”. Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s goal to “liberate our entire country and keep casualties as low as possible.” Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter: “Russian armed forces want to turn Kherson into a ‘city of death’.”

A Ukrainian soldier surveys a former Russian trench in Kherson Oblast near the front line November 8. © Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Ukraine counter-offensive: Kiev’s troops are said to be already in the suburbs of Cherson

The city of Cherson is strategically important in the Ukraine war. Should Kherson come under Ukrainian control again, Ukrainian troops could use long-range artillery to hit Crimea directly from there.



The region has been the target of a comprehensive Ukrainian counter-offensive for weeks.

The Ukrainian troops have already recaptured several villages on the way to the regional capital of the same name, Cherson – and, according to their own account, moved into the first suburb of the southern Ukrainian city on Thursday evening.

As reported by the Ukrainian governor of the Mykolaiv region, Vitaly Kim, the town of Chernobaivka is already under Ukrainian control. He did not want to give any further details. “We remain silent because all of this is a matter for the military.” (as/AFP)