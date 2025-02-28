According to the scandal, leading Republicans demonstratively stand behind US President Donald Trump. “What I saw in the Oval Office was disrespectful, and I don’t know if we can ever give up with Selenskij,” said Senator Lindsey Graham about the Ukrainian head of state. “He either has to step down and send someone with whom we can work, or he has to change.” Senator Bill Hagerty, while Trump’s first presidency in Japan, wrote on X, alluding to Trump’s democratic predecessor Joe Biden: “The contrast between the past four years and now could not be clearer. Thank you, Mister President. “

The Republican MP Don Bacon, on the other hand, said: “Some want to gloss over the truth, but we cannot ignore the truth. Russia is to blame for this war. ”

Trump received sharp criticism from the Democrats in Congress. Her leader in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, accused him of embarrassing the USA on the world stage. The meeting with Selenskij in the White House was horrific; The United States should not reward Russian aggression and appease Putin. “President Selenskij and the Ukrainian people have been on the side of democracy, freedom and truth for three years. Their success lies in the national security interest of the United States. We should assist Ukraine until the victory has won. ”

The democratic Senator Jack Reed spoke of a “spectacle in the Oval Office”, which was a “political ambush and a shameful failure of the American leadership”. To mock Ukraine and the allies of the United States are a farce that only uses Putin and that is a shame in the world’s reputation. You get the picture conveyed that the USA cannot be trusted: “Opponents will take note of it as well as allies.”