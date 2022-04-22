Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

US President: Joe Biden during his TV speech in Washington. © IMAGO/UPI Photo

In a TV speech, Joe Biden increases the pressure on Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin. The US President reports on military transports by the Americans in the Ukraine war. And not only from that.

Munich/Washington – US President Joe Biden increased the pressure on the Kremlin in the Ukraine war, announced another severe sanction against Russia and surprisingly blurted out a secret military action by the Americans. “Not a single ship flying the Russian flag will be able to dock at our ports and no longer have access to our country,” said the head of government in Washington on Thursday.

Russia-Ukraine War: Joe Biden steps up pressure on Vladimir Putin

But that’s not all: Biden explained in detail that the Americans were responsible for the transport of heavy weapons from NATO allies to the Ukrainian troops. For example, the US armed forces handled the transport of an S300 anti-aircraft system from Slovakia to the Ukrainian border. Such frank reports of military action are usually unusual. In the TV address to the Americans, Biden apparently tried to rhetorically increase the pressure on Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin.

The Battle of Kyiv was a historic victory for Ukraine, won with US help.

Regarding the arms shipments, he said: “We’re sending it straight to the freedom front.” Biden also praised the willpower of the Ukrainians: “You have to admit how brave this country is and how determined they are.” As for heavy weapons, he pointed out that the Donbass is a flat area with few hills and few forests. And the fight will probably be fought from a distance. Among other things, according to their head of government, the USA delivered dozens of howitzers and 144,000 rounds of ammunition for the artillery. In the speech, Biden justified his country’s enormous financial and military aid to Ukraine in the conflict with Russia.

S300 anti-aircraft positions, here of the Russian army. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Ukraine war: US wants to deliver more heavy weapons to Kyiv

“Russian forces have withdrawn and terrible atrocities have been discovered,” said the US President. “It has now become clear how terrible this war is and how many atrocities are being committed.” The USA now wants the Ukrainians ” get the weapons they need to defend their country as soon as possible,” he continued.

Biden also announced an additional $500 million in financial aid, this time for reconstruction and to enable public authorities to continue their work in a state of war.

In the video: Compact – The news about the Russia-Ukraine war

"The Battle of Kyiv was a historic victory for Ukraine, won with US help," Biden said. He will make an additional budget request to Congress to approve further military spending for Ukraine's armed forces. "That sends a message to Putin," Biden said: "He will never succeed, he will not dominate Ukraine and he will not occupy it." (pm)