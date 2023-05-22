Home page politics

From: Stephen Krieger

Split

Fighting in eastern Ukraine continues with undiminished brutality. Wagner boss Prigoschin explains the capture of Bakhmut. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

wagner -Boss Prigozhin : Last Ukrainian soldier shot dead in Bakhmut

-Boss : Last Ukrainian soldier shot dead in Bakhmut losses from Russia : Kyiv reports new figures

from : Kyiv reports new figures Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict. The processed information on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia or the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from May 22, 5:30 a.m.: After the US government gave in on the fighter jet debate, Ukraine is now counting on dozens of machines from the West to defend against Russia’s war of aggression. “The aircraft will not be handed over piece by piece, but in units. An air unit is at least one squadron, in our case it is currently more than 12 aircraft, in our western partners up to 18 aircraft,” Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat told Ukrainian television on Sunday (May 21). In this way, “several dozen fighter jets to solve upcoming tasks” could be handed over to Ukraine at the beginning.

US President Biden had previously given in to months of pressure and in principle cleared the way for the delivery of American fighter jets to Ukraine. At first, the United States refused. The country is now supporting the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 machines, as was announced at the G7 summit. In addition, it should be decided together with other partners who will deliver how many aircraft and when. However, there are no concrete figures yet.

Ukraine-News: Kiev reports attack on Bakhmut

Update from May 22, 4:30 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian military, it has advanced further near the city of Bakhmut in the east of the country. “Especially in the last 24 hours, we advanced about 200 meters in some sections,” said Army Group East spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyy on Sunday evening on Ukrainian television. The Ukrainian military has been advancing in the vicinity of the city for the whole week.

Ukraine-News: Wagner troops want to withdraw from Bachmut

Update from May 21, 10:22 p.m.: After the alleged conquest of Bakhmut, the Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigoshin announced his departure for the next few days. The Wagner Group will hand over its positions to the Russian Defense Ministry, Prigozhin says in an audio message on Telegram. On May 25, the group wants to leave the conflict zone. From June 1st, no Wagner fighters will be on the front line – until the mercenary troops have undergone “reorganization”, re-equipment and training.

After months of bitter fighting for Bakhmut, Prigozhin announced the final conquest on Saturday. Ukraine, on the other hand, rejected Prigozhin’s statements as untrue. The Wagner boss confirmed his presentation on Sunday. “There is not a single Ukrainian soldier left in Bakhmut,” Prigozhin declared loudly CNN in his Telegram message. For precisely this reason, the taking of prisoners of war had already ceased before.

Prigozhin: No more living Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut

On Sunday, the first pictures of the awarding of orders appeared in the Russian media. Some awards were given directly in Bachmut, it said. After Kiev’s denials about the capture, Prigozhin claimed that there were not a single Ukrainian soldier left in the city. “The last one ran across the street in women’s clothes an hour and a half ago – and we shot him.” The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine will last almost 15 months. The Battle of Bakhmut is one of the worst battles.

The still from a video released by the Prigozhin press service via AP on May 20, 2023 is said to show members of the Wagner group waving a Russian national flag and a Wagner flag on top of a damaged building in the city of Bakhmut, which is believed to have been completely destroyed. © dpa

Ukraine-News: Situation in Bakhmut still unclear

First report: Kiev/Moscow – The fate of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, which has been the subject of fighting for months, is still disputed between the two warring parties. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (May 21) contradicted claims from Moscow that the largely devastated city is now fully under Russian control. After a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Zelenskyj said: “Bakhmut was not occupied by Russia today.” Previously, he himself had caused confusion with statements about the military situation.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

A reporter asked Zelenskyy at the summit of the leading democratic industrial nations (G7) in Japan whether Bakhmut was still in Ukrainian hands. The Russians said they took the city. The Ukrainian President responded with the sentence: “I think not.” The addition that Bakhmut exists “only in our hearts” was taken by many as an admission that the city had actually fallen. More than 70,000 people used to live in Bakhmut. Only a few civilians remain there today. The information could not be checked independently.

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Army Group East, Serhii Cherevatyi, later provided interpretation assistance: “The president said it correctly: the city has practically been leveled to the ground.” However, the defenders continued to hold “fortifications and some premises in the south-west of the city”. According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar, the Ukrainians were even making further advances on Bakhmut’s flanks. The military has taken over several mountain ranges, making it difficult for the Russians to stay in the city.

News about the Ukraine war: Kiev publishes current figures on Russia’s losses

Update from May 21, 9:25 a.m.: The Ukrainian General Staff has published new figures on Russian losses in the Ukraine war. Accordingly, Russia is said to have lost more than 203,000 soldiers since the invasion began. About 730 Russian soldiers were killed or injured in the fighting on May 20. According to the report, Russia also lost 3,783 tanks and 2,822 drones, among other things. Actual figures on troop strength or casualties are not published by either conflicting party. The information cannot be verified independently. The data at a glance:

soldiers : 203,160 (+730)

: 203,160 (+730) Tank: 3783 (+2)

3783 (+2) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7398 (+16)

7398 (+16) Artillery Systems: 3258 (+29)

3258 (+29) Unmanned missiles / drones: 2822 (+21)

2822 (+21) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 6115 (+12)

6115 (+12) Air defense systems: 327 (+2)

327 (+2) Source: General Staff of Ukraine on Facebook on May 21, 2023

Ukraine-News: Moscow criticizes G7 resolutions as anti-Russia and anti-China

Russia has criticized the resolutions of the G7 summit of the leading democratic industrial nations at the weekend in Hiroshima. Its most important result was a “collection of statements filled with anti-Russian and anti-Chinese passages,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement in Moscow on Sunday. The decisions of the group of seven (USA, Great Britain, France, Canada, Italy, Japan and Germany) were aimed at deepening the dividing lines in international politics.

Moscow, which launched a war of aggression against Ukraine 15 months ago, has repeatedly accused the G7 of seeking a “full-scale confrontation” with Russia. The Western sanctions are just as much part of a “hybrid war” as arms deliveries to Ukraine. The Russian government also blamed the G7 for the recent spike in food and energy prices. (with agency material)