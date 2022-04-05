Home page politics

Of: Tobias Utz

The footage released by the Israeli Ministry of Defense shows the launch of a missile from the Arrow 3 anti-missile defense system. © Israeli Defense Ministry/dpa

Germany is considering buying a missile defense system. The US and Israel seem to agree.

Jerusalem/Berlin/Washington DC – Tue USA* and Israel* apparently agree to a sale of the “Arrow 3” missile defense system to Germany. That reports the Jerusalem Post with reference to Ingo Gerhartz, an engineer in the German Air Force. According to the engineer, “Arrow 3” is currently the most relevant system on the market.

So far, however, it is unclear whether Germany actually wants to buy the defense system, which is probably particularly suitable for attacks with long-range missiles. However, it recently became known that Germany is interested in “Arrow 3”. Chancellor Olaf Scholz* had at “Anne Will”* in the ARD* declares that a missile defense shield for Germany against the background of Ukraine War* is urgently needed. “We still have to talk about the details,” Gerhartz said, according to the report.

