Home page politics

Of: Franziska Black

Split

A firefighter puts out a fire after shelling in Kherson on Christmas Eve 2022. © Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP

During the Ukraine war, Selenskyj gave a clear Christmas speech. Experts see indications of a Russian offensive. The news ticker on the military situation.

air alert in total Ukraine : Howling sirens in the cities

in total : Howling sirens in the cities Christmas speech from Zelenskyj : “Let’s get through this winter”

from : “Let’s get through this winter” allies Putin and Lukashenko : Kyiv fears attack from Belarus

and : Kyiv fears attack from Belarus This News ticker on the military situation in Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from December 25, 11:07 am: The Admiralty Shipyard is one of the largest Russian naval shipyards. Its general director Alexander Buzakov is according to the Russian state News Agency Tass passed away at the age of 66. In the English-language Wikipedia, his death found its way directly into the article “Mysterious deaths of Russian businessmen in 2022”. In fact, unexpected deaths among Russia’s elite have been on the public’s radar since the beginning of the war. The news of Buzakvo’s death here.

Alexander Buzakov (photo taken in January 2022) © Alexander Demianchuk/Imago

“Disgusting provocation”: Putin governor wants to blame Ukraine for the Cherson attack

Update from December 25, 10:39 am: Heavy shelling also at Christmas – and 16 deaths have now been counted: This is what the Ukrainian authorities are currently reporting from the contested Kherson region. Vladimir Saldo, the region’s governor appointed by Russia, has now denied the allegations. Ukrainian troops themselves fired on the city in a “terrorist manner”.

“This is a disgusting provocation with the obvious aim of blaming the Russian armed forces,” he was quoted as saying by the Russian state news agency mug. The leadership in Kyiv is hereby responsible for “another bloody deed” against civilians, according to Saldo. The information cannot be independently verified.

Battles in Bakhmut: Forced Putin military to ‘tactical’ pause?

Update from December 25, 9:46 am: Russian offensive in Bakhmut: Putin’s military is apparently not making as much progress in the region as planned – and could therefore take a “tactical break”. This is what the US Institute for War Studies (ISW) writes in its latest situation analysis. The pace of advance has slowed down in the past few days. However, it is still too early for a final judgement. Most recently, the Russian attacks were concentrated on the east of the country, especially the city of Bakhmut.

Air alert throughout Ukraine: sirens wail in the cities

Update from December 25, 9:09 am: Again mirror now reported, there is currently an air alert nationwide in Ukraine. Sirens wail in the cities. In addition, there are Ukrainian reports that the reason for this could be that Russian jets in Belarus had started. However, this information could not initially be checked independently, the news magazine emphasizes.

Selenskyj plain text on Christmas: “Fight absolute evil”

First report from December 25th: Kyiv – Despite war and suffering and constant shelling: In the Ukraine, too, many people celebrate Christmas Day. In his most recent video on Christmas Eve, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was standing on the street – in dim light and with a Christmas tree in the background.

Zelenskyy’s Christmas speech: “Let’s get through this winter”

“We endured attacks, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror and missile strikes. Let’s get through this winter because we know what we’re fighting for,” Zelenskyy called on his compatriots to persevere. On the same day, new Russian attacks on the city of Kherson caused widespread horror.

Attacks on Kherson: Ukraine reports at least 10 dead and 55 wounded

The attacks on the city in southern Ukraine killed 10 people and wounded 55 others, military governor Yaroslav Yanushevich said on Ukrainian television. 18 people were seriously injured. The information could not be checked independently. Most of the Kherson region is still controlled by Russian troops.

Selenskyj condemned the attack as another crime by the “terror state” Russia right before Christmas. The photos of the dead would certainly be flagged by social networks because of the content. “But this is not sensitive content, this is real life of Ukraine and Ukrainians,” he said. “The world needs to see and understand the absolute evil we are fighting.”

Allies Putin and Lukashenko: Kyiv fears an offensive from Belarus

In addition, due to a concentration of Russian troops in Belarus, there are fears of a new Russian offensive from there in Kyiv. The US Institute for War Studies (ISW) estimates that such an attack is unlikely but possible. As an indication, the military experts saw the establishment of a hospital. “Field hospitals are not necessary for exercises and can be an indication of the preparation for combat operations.”.

In Belarus, the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, has made his military bases available for attacks on Ukraine to the politically and financially dependent ruler Alexander Lukashenko. (dpa/frs)