Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the war against Russia continues and now it can count on new aid from the United Statesannouncing support and supplies for one billion dollars. For the first time, the depleted uranium ammunition.

The allocation, which brings Washington’s commitment in favor of Kiev to about 43 billion, becomes official news on the day when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits President Volodymyr Zelensky. The last package obviously includes weapons and military equipment, but also humanitarian aid and resources to support the state budget.

“In the ongoing counter-offensive, progress has gotten faster in recent weeks. This new package will help support it and ensure further inertia” to the action of the Kiev forces, Blinken said in the press conference with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba. The new supplies include components for air defense systems, ammunition for the Himars , communication systems – everything will come from Pentagon warehouses.

The new package, according to information reported by CNN, will also include depleted uranium ammunition for the first time. The shells, by the way, will be used by Abrams tanks that will arrive in Ukraine in the fall. In the aid there are also 100 million for long-term programs and not for the needs related to the strictly current situation: “I met President Zelensky and I discussed long-term sustainable security agreements, for modern military equipment” to be used between “land , air, sea and cyberspace”. Intelligence training programs are also on the menu.

The US, Blinken said, “are determined to walk alongside Ukraine. President Biden has asked me to come here to forcefully reaffirm our support and to ensure that we are making every effort, like other countries, for the immediate success of the counteroffensive.”

Kiev forces, according to the latest information, in the advance to the south passed the village of Robotyne, in the Zaporizhzhia region. However, it would be wrong to assume that, once the first line of Russian defense has been ‘broken’, the road is downhill. The following lines also include minefields, anti-tank barriers and deep trenches.

“The second line is massive, even if it is not as solid as the first”, said Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the Ukrainian forces in the south. “The density of the mines is lower, but the number is considerable. The trenches and bunkers are not that solid, but I don’t understand why everyone talks about weak defences.”