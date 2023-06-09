The Pentagon has announced a new military aid package to Ukraine worth $2.1 billion: The US-guaranteed supply to Kiev includes munitions and air defense systems critical in the war against Russia.

Read also

The package includes new ammunition for Patriot air defense systems, Hawk systems and missiles, 155mm and 203mm artillery ammunition, Puma unmanned aircraft systems, ammunition for laser guided missile systems. To these is added support for training and maintenance of weapons.

The new package, recalls CNN, brings the total of American aid to Ukraine to over 40.4 billion in military aid since the beginning of the Biden administration, of which 39.7 billion since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

“Thank you President Biden for the military aid package. We appreciate the strong support for Ukraine in our fight against Russian aggression from the American people,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter after the Pentagon announcement . “In the midst of unprecedented terror and ecocide inflicted by Moscow with the Kakhovka HPP explosion, this is more important than ever. Step by step we are getting closer to the liberation of Ukraine,” concluded Zelensky.