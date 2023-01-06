United States send new military aid to Ukraine for about 3 billion dollars. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced a new $2.85 billion package that includes “Bradley tanks, artillery systems, soldier transporters, surface-to-air missiles” to be used in defensive systems, “ammunition and other elements to help Ukraine valiantly defend its people, its sovereignty and its territorial integrity”. Blinken, reports CNN, highlighted that the Biden administration will collaborate with the Congress to secure an additional $907 million in funding under the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“The funds will help Ukraine and countries affected by Russia’s war in Ukraine“, Blinken’s words in a note. The novelty of the new package is represented in particular by the Bradley tanks, which mark an evolution in military support for Ukraine a few weeks after the announcement, which arrived in December, relating to the sending of Patriot missiles that Kiev will use to defend itself against attacks by Moscow with missiles and drones.