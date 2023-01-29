There are 182 Russian and Belarusian companies and three people in Ukraine’s new package of sanctions against the invading state and its “satellite”.

“Their assets in Ukraine are blocked, their properties will be used for our defense,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, announcing the measures taken against companies mainly engaged in the transportation of goods, vehicle rental and manufacturing of chemicals.

The list includes Russian potash fertilizer producer and exporter Uralkali, Belarussian state potash producer Belaruskali, Belarusian Railways, as well as Russia’s VTB-Leasing and Gazprombank Leasing, both active in transport leasing. Since the beginning of the invasion, a year ago, hundreds of institutions and people have been targeted by Kiev.

Meanwhile, on the ground, Ukraine “needs long-range missiles to prevent the Russians from positioning missile launchers far from the front line and destroying our cities with them – Zelensky underlined – there should be no taboos in supplying weapons to Ukraine to protect itself from Russian aggression. We will do everything possible to ensure that our partners are open to this vital supply, including the delivery of Atacms missiles, which have a range of 300 kilometres, and other similar weapons.”

Ukrainian forces have repulsed 16 Russian assaults in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in recent days. The General Staff of the Armed Forces in Kiev reported the shooting down of two Russian checkpoints, two air defense concentration areas, six temporary bases of troops in Moscow, an ammunition depot and an electronic warfare system.