Ukraine, wheat agreement: exports from the Black Sea continue

There is only one thing on which the‘Ukraine and Russia I am of the same opinion: allow the former to continue ad export its grain from its three Black Sea ports. The agreement expired tomorrow May 18 and has now been extended for two months. This was reported by the Ukrainian Pravda which quotes Bloomberg, to which the news was leaked by some Turkish officials, who asked to remain anonymous.

In reality, before the confirmation from the Russian Foreign Minister arrived, as reported by Ria Novosti, Erdogan’s announcement had already been made to anticipate the outcome.

Anyway, since Kremlin the order has arrivedcorrect imbalances in the implementation of the agreement, as quickly as possible. This was stated by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. “Our main assessments of the deal have not changed,” the spokeswoman said. The reference is to the exports of fertilizers and cereal products, which, according to Russia, continue to be hindered.

Read also: The wheat war with Ukraine: “Italian pasta is in danger of disappearing”

Ukraine: “Thanks to the UN and Turkey for the extension of the export of our wheat”

THE key mediators of this agreement were Turkey and the United NationsAnd. For this reason, Kiev was keen to express its gratitude towards both, thanks to which the trade route is safe and represents a crucial node for the food supply of African and Asian countries.

In this regard, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Twitter: “We are grateful to our partners, UN and Turkey, for their efforts to strengthen global food security. The main challenge now is to make the deal effective by removing the artificial barriers.”

Coldiretti, +318% imports of wheat from Ukraine into Italy

Subscribe to the newsletter

