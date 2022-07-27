The Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday appointed Andrii Kostine, a lawyer and deputy from President Volodimir Zelensky’s party, as the new prosecutor general.with the aim of punishing all Russian war criminals.

The Rada approved his candidacy with 299 votes, in the presence of Zelensky, more than a week after the surprise dismissal of his predecessor, Irina Venediktova.

A deputy from the Servant of the People presidential party, Kostine, 49, originally from Odessa in southern Ukraine, previously chaired the law commission.

In his speech before Parliament, Kostin made it his goal to bring Russian soldiers accused of war crimes in Ukraine to justice.

“We must stop the terror and genocide of the Ukrainian nation. Proper registration and documentation of the aggressor’s crimes will contribute to this,” he stressed.

“One of the priority tasks is to punish all Russian war criminals,” Zelensky continued.

For his part, presidential adviser Mikhailo Podoliak praised the new attorney general as a man of “impeccable reputation” and appreciated by Ukraine’s Western allies.

The influential Ukrainian outlet Ukrainska Pravda, on the other hand, criticized Kostine for the lack of progress in the judicial reform he was in charge of in Parliament.

Some observers considered this remodeling of the prosecutor’s office as a maneuver aimed at strengthening the control of the head of state over the forces of order.

While Ukraine is about to have, under Western pressure, an independent anti-corruption prosecutor, the new attorney general will have the means to “block or cancel” the decisions of the latterVitali Chabunine, director of the Ukrainian NGO Center for Action Against Corruption, warned last week.

*With information from AFP

