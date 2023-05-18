More heavy Russian bombing of Kiev, the ninth in a series of recent incursions by Russia described as “unprecedented in power, intensity and variety” by the regional administration of the city, where air raid warnings are still in effect. “This time the attack was carried out by Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers from the Caspian region, probably with cruise missiles of the X-101/555 type. After firing rockets, the enemy deployed its reconnaissance UAVs over the capital,” the head of the regional military administration wrote in Telegram.

The Ukrainian military reported several explosions in Kiev and other parts of the country early this morning, urging people to stay in bomb shelters. A fire broke out at a business in the Darnytskyi district of the city due to falling debris and an explosion was recorded in the Desnyansky district, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko.

ODESSA – One person was killed in Russian rocket attacks on Odessa. This was reported by the spokesman of the regional military administration Serhiy Bratchuk on Telegram. Two people were injured. “Most of the enemy’s missiles were shot down over the sea by the air defense forces. Unfortunately, an industrial target was hit: 1 person died, two were injured,” Bratchuk specified.

Meanwhile China and Ukraine have agreed that they should work together and continue their mutually beneficial cooperation. This was stated by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, after Beijing’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, met with the president of Ukraine. “China has always played a constructive role in easing the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine within its capabilities,” the ministry added.