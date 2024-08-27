For the second consecutive day, Russia has launched a massive combined missile and drone strike on the territory of Ukraine. Following the attack on Sunday and Monday, which terrified Ukrainians on Sunday and Monday, also targeting Kiev, Moscow launched missiles in the early hours of today, prompting an air raid alert across the country, the Union news agency reported.

Zelensky’s hometown hotel hit

At least two people have been killed in a missile attack that hit a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, confirmed the provisional toll, as reported by The Kyiv Independent.

Five more people were injured, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region later said. And from the Zaporizhzhia region, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported the killing of three people and the wounding of five others in a drone strike. The victims, he said, were all civilians.

Explosions were reported in the Khmelnytsky region. In addition to the ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, three hypersonic Kinzhal missiles were launched over the western regions. The Air Force reported drones flying over the Kherson, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions. At 7:57, the Air Force reported UAVs in the southern Sumy region flying in a northeasterly direction. There are also drones on the border of the Cherkasy and Kiev regions. “Drones” in the south and north of the Chernihiv region in a westerly direction. At 7:11, the Kiev Military District reported that the capital was repelling a combined missile and drone attack.

Biden: “Russia will never succeed.”

“This morning, Russia launched waves of missiles and drones at Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure. Ukrainian officials say this outrageous attack has resulted in the deaths of Ukrainian civilians and targeted more than two dozen critical energy sites. I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine and its efforts to plunge the Ukrainian people into darkness. Let me be clear: Russia will never succeed in Ukraine, and the spirit of the Ukrainian people will never be broken,” US President Joe Biden wrote in a statement on the White House website, recalling that “US support for Ukraine is unwavering.”

“The United States will continue to lead a coalition of more than 50 countries in support of Ukraine. This coalition is providing Ukraine with the military equipment it needs, including air defense systems and interceptors,” the US president continued in the note. “As I announced at the NATO summit in July, the United States and our allies have provided Ukraine with equipment for five additional strategic air defense systems, and I have reprioritized US air defense exports to go to Ukraine first. The United States is also sending energy equipment to Ukraine to repair its systems and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine’s energy grid,” Biden stressed, concluding: “As I told President Zelensky on August 23, US support for Ukraine is unwavering. Since February 2022, the Ukrainian people have bravely defended themselves from Russia’s invasion, recapturing more than half of the territory that Russian forces captured in the first days of the war. Ukraine remains a free, sovereign, and independent nation, and Ukrainian forces fight every day to defend their homeland and their freedom. The United States will stand with the Ukrainian people until they prevail.”

Ukraine is preparing a military response

Ukraine has already begun preparing a military response after Russia bombarded the country with a massive barrage of rockets, cruise missiles and drones in what officials say was one of the heaviest air strikes in the two-and-a-half-year war. Fifteen of Ukraine’s 24 regions were hit by the attack, which targeted the country’s energy sector, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram on Monday. Officials say the toll stands at seven dead and 47 injured across the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had discussed Ukraine’s response to the attack with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. “We are preparing it, the use of F-16s and the ongoing operation in the Kursk region. We continue our actions in the designated areas as necessary for Ukraine,” Zelensky said in his nighttime address. More than 120 missiles and more than 100 drones were launched at Ukraine. He called for the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons supplied by Western partners, which currently prevent Ukraine from striking deep into Russian territory.

Blackouts were reported across Ukraine on Tuesday after Russia attacked the country’s energy infrastructure, Ukraine’s largest private energy company Dtek said, saying emergency power cuts were taking place across the country. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were power cuts in “several districts” of the capital and that there were problems with water supplies on the city’s right bank. “The energy sector is under attack,” Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said in statements carried by local media. “The enemy is once again unleashing missile terror against the whole of Ukraine,” he said. “The enemy is not giving up plans to leave Ukrainians without electricity.”