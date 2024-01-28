Embezzlement of $40 million intended for the purchase of weapons by Ukrainian military officers and business leaders was discovered by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), as reported by the institution on Saturday, January 27. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense also confirmed this.

According to the SBU, in August 2022, six months after the start of the war, a contract was signed with the Lviv Arsenal company under which 100,000 mortar shells were paid in advance for the army and part of the funds were transferred to a company abroad. However, no weapons were ever supplied.

The investigation has “unmasked officials of the Ministry of Defense and managers of the arms supplier Lviv Arsenal, who stole almost 1.5 billion hryvnia (Ukrainian currency) in the purchase of projectiles,” according to SBU.

“Former and current senior officials of the Ministry of Defense and directors of affiliated companies are involved in the embezzlement,” the statement states.

Five people had received “suspicion notices” – the first phase of a Ukrainian judicial procedure -: a senior official of the Ministry of Defense and his predecessor, the director and sales director of a Ukrainian company, as well as the representative of a company foreigner, stated the Attorney General's Office. One of the suspects was detained when he tried to cross the Ukrainian border.

Serial scandals

This fact has enormous resonance in a country besieged by the Russian invasion, which has lasted almost two years, because the fight against endemic corruption continues to be one of Ukraine's main problems in its attempt to join the European Union.

Several cases of corruption have emerged in Ukraine since the outbreak of war in February 2022, particularly within this ministry.

In August 2023, President Volodymir Zelensky dismissed all regional officials in charge of military recruitment, due to exemptions granted in terms of remuneration.

With Reuters