It will have a value of about 400 million dollars in the new US aid package for Ukraine announced today on the occasion of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to the White House. The package will include Himars rocket launcher ammunition and different artillery systems. It will also include armored bridging vehicles for the first time, designed to lay relatively small bridges or footbridges across ditches.

This aid will come from stocks placed under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), meaning weapons and equipment can arrive quickly in Ukraine. With the package, the United States will have committed more than $32 billion to Ukraine since the war began more than a year ago.

Biden wanted to thank Scholz for guaranteeing military and moral support to Ukraine. Receiving him at the White House, and before the two-way interview in the Oval Office, Biden underlined how “there have been many changes since the last time you were here”, Russia was massing troops on the Ukrainian border last time, and that is in February 2022. “We made it clear that if he moved, we would both respond,” the president added. “And together we have fulfilled that promise. And I want to thank you, Olaf, for your strong and consistent leadership. I mean it sincerely. It has made a huge difference. You have provided vital military support. And I would say, beyond military support , the moral support you gave to the Ukrainians was profound”.

Biden then mentioned some of the domestic political challenges in Germany – increased defense spending, diversification of energy sources away from Russia’s, and said, “I know it hasn’t been easy. Very difficult for you.” “Together we have worked to provide security support,” she said. “We have helped Ukraine meet basic needs and continue to keep pressure on Putin.” “As NATO allies we are making the alliance stronger and more capable,” she added. “A lot has happened since last year, we have a lot to talk about,” she concluded.

“This is a very, very important year because of the dangerous threat to peace that comes from Russia with its invasion of Ukraine,” he said. Scholz. Being united in helping Ukraine was important, added the chancellor: “Right now I think it is very important to give the message that we will continue to do so as long as necessary”. For Scholz, the transatlantic partnership between the two countries is strong. “I’m really happy to be here and talk to her,” he said in conclusion.