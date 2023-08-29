“It is an important development, a novelty and a gesture of realism on the part of the Ukrainian president”, but we are “still far from the conditions for starting real negotiations”. This was stated to Adnkronos by the president of the Institute for International Affairs (IAI), ambassador Ferdinando Nelli Feroci, commenting on Volodymyr Zelensky’s openness on Crimea, a region annexed by Russia in 2014, for which the Ukrainian leader spoke of a “preferable and possible” political solution.

According to Nelli Feroci, Zelensky’s proposal should be read “in its entirety” and, in particular, in the aspect in which a possible formula for the demilitarization of Crimea is mentioned only after the Ukrainian troops have arrived at the country’s administrative borders. “This presupposes that the Ukrainian forces recover the territories lost for example in Zaporizhzhia, in Donetsk or in the south, in Kherson. Furthermore, Zelensky does not address the issue of sovereignty and this – underlines Nelli Feroci – could also be an admission that recovering sovereignty Ukraine on the Crimea is impossible”.

For these reasons, the ambassador considers it “difficult” that the Ukrainian leader’s words could constitute a “decisive turning point”, but – as demonstrated by Zelensky’s ‘second’ opening on the end of the state of emergency in 2024 and the possibility of organizing elections – they seem more like a desire to “meet European and American requests” by showing “some willingness to dialogue”.

The president of the IAI therefore says he is “quite skeptical” about the possibility of reaching an agreed solution between the parties in the short term since there are “enormous differences” on the territorial structure of Ukraine: for Zelensky it is essential to recover the lost territories, for Putin, the inhabitants of these areas are now fully-fledged Russian citizens. “Much will depend on developments on the ground – explains the ambassador – Today there is a sort of stalemate, with small reciprocal advances. Evidently the great Ukrainian counter-offensive is encountering difficulties, but it is equally true that the Russian side is unable to respond with a massive operation consolidating the conquered territories”.

Then there is another issue that inexorably complicates things, the ambassador points out, namely the fact that in Putin’s perception Crimea is Russian, “indeed it has historically always been Russian and today more than ever after the 2014 annexation “.

Nelli Feroci fears that in Ukraine there will be a long conflict “more or less frozen, perhaps with a Korean-style solution. In the meantime, it would already be progress to reach a de facto ceasefire and that this leaves time for Kiev and Moscow to think about a negotiation.However, we are still in a phase in which the Ukrainians are trying to recover as much ground as possible in order to be able to put themselves in a position of strength in view of a dialogue that is not of today, but neither of the coming months”.