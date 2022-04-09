Home page politics

In Ukraine, Zelenskyy accuses the West of “soft” dealings with Russia. The news ticker on the Ukraine negotiations.

Update from April 9, 12:20 p.m.: Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer has arrived in Kyiv for a solidarity visit. In the Ukrainian capital he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyj and Mayor Vitali Klitschko. He also wants to visit the city of Bucha, where several hundred civilians were killed in a massacre.

Only the day before, a delegation led by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Foreign Policy Representative Josep Borrell had visited Kyiv and Butscha. The war crimes that became known after Russia’s attack on Ukraine must be completely cleared up by independent and international experts, Nehammer demanded on arrival in front of journalists. The aim of the visit is to provide Ukraine with the best possible humanitarian and political support.

Ukraine talks: Attacks on civilians sideline diplomacy

First report: Munich – In the Ukraine conflict, efforts are still being made to find a diplomatic solution to the disputes through Ukraine negotiations, but due to the hostilities and suspected Russian war crimes, the diplomatic solution approaches are in danger of collapsing completely.

Just a few days after the massacre in the Kiev suburb of Bucha*, the next dramatic attack on civilians took place. In the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, a rocket hit the train station where people were waiting to be evacuated. According to local authorities, at least 52 people were killed. Both Ukraine* and the USA* blamed Russia for the attack. Moscow denied carrying out such an attack. Meanwhile, fighting is intensifying in Donbass, where the US expects a “bloody and ugly offensive.” This map shows where the Ukraine war is raging.

Ukraine talks: Kyiv calls for ‘global response’ to Kramatorsk missile strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has now called on countries around the world to act. “This is another war crime by Russia,” Zelenskyy said in his Telegram message, referring to the rocket attack in Kramatorsk. A “strong global response to this war crime” is expected, according to the Ukrainian head of state.

Similar to the Bucha massacre and “other Russian war crimes”, the attack on the Kramatorsk train station must also be part of a court case against Russia. The world must also find out who gave the order and how the strike on the station was coordinated. Those responsible must be held accountable. “Responsibility is unavoidable,” emphasized Zelenskyj at this point.

Ukraine negotiations: Zelenskyj accuses the West of “soft” handling – “more pressure on Russia”

The President of Ukraine also thanked the European Union for financial aid, including the purchase of weapons and support in the investigation of the attack on Kramatorsk. In this context, he mentioned in particular the visit of the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen*. At the same time, however, he emphasized that existing Western sanctions against Russia are not enough. “The pressure on Russia must be increased,” said Zelenskyy, adding: “A complete energy embargo on oil and gas is needed.”

Zelenskyy also criticized in his message that some in the West still have a “soft” attitude towards the Russian state. This is wrong. The Ukrainian President also accused some Western countries of trying to weaken sanctions against Russia. However, he did not name which states are involved, but they are known: “We know which states are constantly trying to weaken sanctions proposals.”

Ukraine will do everything to show Europe that in any case stronger sanctions must be imposed on Russia. “We know everyone who is delaying the decisions,” Zelenskyj emphasized again. But one is “confident” that these countries and politicians will also change their position because of the Russian actions against “freedom in Europe”. (bb) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA