The US wants to send additional “security aid” to Ukraine. China is more specific about Western sanctions against Russia. News ticker on Ukraine negotiations.

Ukraine conflict *: The USA stock theirs $300 million in military aid to Ukraine (see first report).

This News ticker on negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and diplomatic efforts is continuously updated. More background information on the Ukraine crisis* here.

Update from April 2, 11:30 a.m: The EU should prepare for more EU refugees, says Migration expert Gerald Knaus. In the Merkur interview, he explains how the distribution* can succeed.

Ukraine negotiations: US increases support – New Russia sanctions tones from China

First report: Kyiv/Moscow – Sanctions against Russia, arms deliveries to Ukraine and verbal threats against Vladimir Putin*: These are currently the most common means used in the West’s fight against the Ukraine war*. The United States is now increasing its defense support for Ukraine by another $300 million (€271 million).

As the Department of Defense announced in Washington on Friday (April 1, local time), the additional “security aids” include laser-guided missile systems, Switchblade combat drones, ammunition, night vision devices, communication systems, spare parts and medical supplies. Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, the United States had already pledged aid totaling $1.6 billion.

Ukraine negotiations: USA continue to support Kyiv – Germany is also sending armaments

The renewed increase in military support to Ukraine “underscores the United States’ steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. The US thus supported the “heroic efforts” of the Ukrainians to end the Russian war of aggression.

Germany is now also supporting Ukraine with armaments. On Friday, for example, the Federal Ministry of Defense confirmed that it had allowed several armored personnel carriers from former East German stocks to be resold to Ukraine.

Ukraine negotiations: EU warns China – Beijing denies deliberate circumvention of Russia sanctions

Meanwhile, the EU had warned China against supporting Russia in circumventing Western sanctions. The leadership in Beijing has not yet condemned the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Externally, China* offers itself as a neutral mediator, but the state media largely follow the Russian line and primarily criticize the USA and NATO.

Now, for the first time, the Chinese government has explicitly denied wanting to circumvent Western sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine war. “We are not doing anything intentionally to circumvent the sanctions imposed by the Americans and Europeans against Russia,” director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Affairs, Wang Lutong, said at a news conference on Saturday (April 2).

Nevertheless, he criticized the punitive measures. “We are against sanctions, and the impact of these sanctions could also spill over to the rest of the world,” Wang said. He demanded that China’s normal trade with Moscow “should not be affected”. For the benefit of the global economy, it must be a matter of “avoiding a possible interruption in the supply and industrial chains”.

Ukraine negotiations: EU appeals to China – but Beijing rejects the key to the problem

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently appealed to Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to stop the war in Ukraine. China’s foreign ministry representative Wang warned on Saturday not to overestimate China’s role. “The key to this problem is not in the hands of China, but in Washington and Brussels,” he said. It’s about European security and “it’s up to the Europeans to settle the matter”.

Ukraine negotiations: The prospect of a solution has deteriorated recently – “No favorable conditions”

Prospects for a negotiated settlement between Ukraine and Russia worsened late in the week after Russia on Friday reported the first attack by the Ukrainian army on Russian territory since the war began. The attack does not “create favorable conditions for the continuation of negotiations” with Kyiv, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, referring to a new virtual round of talks with Ukrainian representatives that began on Friday. Ukraine would neither confirm nor deny the attack. (dpa/AFP/cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

