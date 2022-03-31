Home page politics

Of: Christina Denk

Putin accuses the West of deliberately constructing reasons for sanctions. News ticker on the Ukraine negotiations.

Ukraine conflict : Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are expected to continue on Friday.

: Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are expected to continue on Friday. The US and UK are tightening their sanctions against Russia. Russia is also imposing an entry ban.

Putin accuses the West of creating pretexts for new sanctions.

This News ticker on the Ukraine negotiations between Ukraine and Russia at war is continuously updated. More on the background of the Ukraine crisis* here.

Moscow – The EU and the USA, among others, imposed tough sanctions against Russia* in the Ukraine war*. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has now accused the West of always looking for new excuses for sanctions against his country. All Western sanctions had been prepared earlier and would have been implemented “in any case,” Putin claimed in Moscow on Thursday.

The punitive measures were directed against “that we do not dance to the tune of others and do not sacrifice our national interests and traditional values”. Russia will not become a “closed country”. But cooperation with Western companies as before will no longer exist in the near future.

Vladimir Putin accuses the West of deliberately constructing reasons for sanctions. Putin here at a press conference in mid-February (archive photo). © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Ukraine negotiations: Russia imposes entry ban for EU leaders

On Thursday (March 31), Great Britain and the USA once again followed up on sanctions. The US is targeting Russia’s tech sector. The US Treasury Department announced in Washington on Thursday that the new sanctions will affect 21 companies and 13 individuals. These would play an important role in Russia’s “war machine,” the Treasury said.

Britain imposed sanctions on Russians close to President Vladimir Putin*’s government. This time the focus is on representatives of the state media. The latest sanctions target “shameless propagandists spreading Putin’s fake news and narratives,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in London.

In return, Russia has announced an entry ban for EU leaders and MPs. “The restrictions apply to the highest EU officials, including a number of EU commissioners and heads of EU military structures, as well as the vast majority of MEPs who support anti-Russian policies,” the foreign ministry said on Thursday in Moscow.

Status of the Ukraine negotiations: Talks are scheduled to continue on Friday

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are set to resume online on Friday, according to Ukrainian negotiator David Arachamia. Most recently, negotiators met face-to-face in Istanbul on Tuesday. A breakthrough could not be achieved.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are set to resume online on Friday, according to Ukrainian negotiator David Arachamia. Most recently, negotiators met face-to-face in Istanbul on Tuesday. A breakthrough could not be achieved.

Norway has also intervened with diplomatic attempts to end the Ukraine war. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ukrainian diplomats are apparently negotiating with Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia to close the borders with Belarus and Russia. He reports that Kyiv Independent. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov has arrived in India after a visit to China. India describes itself as neutral in the Ukraine war. You can read all military developments in the Ukraine war here.