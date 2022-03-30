Home page politics

Russia says there is no breakthrough in Ukraine talks. Ukraine’s foreign minister demands more help from the West. News ticker.

Ukraine conflict *: After the negotiations in Istanbul, Kremlin spokesman Peskov caused disillusionment (see first report).

After the negotiations in Istanbul, Kremlin spokesman Peskov caused disillusionment (see first report). The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba complains about the lack of support from the West and especially from Germany (see first report).

The pressure of the sanctions makes Russia increasingly look to its friend China (see update from March 30, 2:20 p.m.).

Update from March 30, 3:36 p.m: Ukraine negotiations: Volodymyr Zelenskyj underlined Norway’s role as a reliable energy supplier for Europe. In a video address to Norway’s parliament, the Ukrainian president said Russia unites the two countries: “We don’t share borders with you, but we have a common neighbor who opposes our common values.”

Shortly before the speech, the Norwegian government announced that it had sent around 2,000 additional hand-held anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. Zelenskyy thanked the Scandinavian country for its support, but at the same time asked for more weapons “to defend our freedom – and your freedom”. He is certain that a country that annually awards the Nobel Peace Prize understands the importance of peace better than any other country.

Ukraine negotiations: Russia no longer wants to have gas deliveries immediately paid for in rubles

Update from March 30, 2:50 p.m.: Putin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky warns of an attack by Russia on NATO. The former oligarch does not expect NATO to react.

Update from March 30, 2:30 p.m.: Russia surprisingly backtracked on the planned payment of gas supplies in rubles. The Russian Presidential Office surprisingly announced on Wednesday that the conversion from the euro and dollar to the ruble should take place gradually.

Ukraine negotiations: Russia and China are moving closer together in the war

Update from March 30, 2:20 p.m.: Russia and China have reaffirmed their close partnership and announced their ambitions to build a new world order. In a statement circulated by Moscow, both countries announced that they would “further deepen their foreign policy coordination” and “expand joint action”, without mentioning concrete measures for China’s support of Russia.

According to Chinese information, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured during the Ukraine war that his country wanted to “reduce tensions”. After talks between China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Lavrov on Wednesday in Tunxi, Anhui province, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing reported that Russia wants to continue peace talks with Ukraine.

In the conversation, China’s foreign minister said the Ukraine issue has a complex history. It is not only the result of a long-lasting security conflict, but also of a Cold War and confrontational mentality. China supports Russia and Ukraine to overcome difficulties in their peace talks in order to cool down on the ground as soon as possible and prevent a major humanitarian crisis.

Ukraine negotiations: Russia sees no breakthrough after Turkey talks

First report from March 30, 2:10 p.m.:

Kyiv/Moscow – Shortly after the Ukraine negotiations in Turkey, there was hope. But the next day, on Wednesday (March 30), the Kremlin caused disillusionment in the Ukraine war*. “At the moment we can’t report anything very promising or any breakthrough,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday regarding the talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul. The Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich also took part in these. “There is still a lot to do,” emphasized the spokesman for President Vladimir Putin*. Russia had previously pledged to scale back its combat operations on the northern front near Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Ukraine negotiations: “We carefully avoid making public statements about the content”

However, Peskov described it as “positive” that the Ukrainian side “finally started to formulate their proposals in concrete terms and put them in writing”. He added: “We carefully avoid making public statements about the substance” of the issues under discussion, as “we believe the negotiations should be conducted discreetly.”

The statements contrast with the more positive statements made by Russian officials. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, reported after the meeting of “substantial talks” and said that Ukraine’s “clear” proposals for an agreement would be “examined and presented to the President very soon”.

Ukraine negotiations: Russia draws a sobering conclusion – Kyiv criticizes Germany’s position

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on the other hand, has complained about the lack of support from the West and especially from Germany. “Some western states are perfect at finding subterfuges,” Kuleba said in an interview with the published on Wednesday star. “Germany is afraid of having to make economic sacrifices. But guess what? We make real sacrifices. We are losing people.” He went on to say, “As long as the war goes on, your country must do more for us.”

Kuleba also insists on setting up a no-fly zone over Ukraine*, which NATO, however, rejects. Russian President Vladimir Putin only uses his threats of nuclear and chemical weapons as an “element of pressure and intimidation,” says Kuleba. “He wants the West to be paralyzed with fear while Russia continues to raze Ukrainian cities without using nuclear weapons.”

However, the Ukrainian leadership is not talking about the impending danger of death, said the foreign minister. “We all know it’s war. Everything can happen. In every damn moment We have to go through this. And with dignity.” He himself is incredibly proud to belong to a country that is fighting back like Ukraine. “We are not afraid of Russia,” Kuleba told dem star. “We have no choice. If Ukraine wins, there will be a new Russia*. If Russia wins, there will be no Ukraine. So we will fight until we win.” (aka/dpa/AFP) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.