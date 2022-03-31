Home page politics

Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Statements by the Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky about a Russian withdrawal from areas around Kyiv caused a stir among friends of the Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. © Maxim Guchek/dpa

In the Ukraine war, there is suddenly an internal dispute in Russia. Vladimir Putin’s close circle apparently does not agree with a partial withdrawal.

Munich – The Ukraine conflict continues with all its severity. This map shows where the Ukraine war is raging. Heavy clashes between Ukrainian and Russian troops occurred in Mariupol, Izyum and Chernihiv in particular. According to the US, Russia wants to concentrate airstrikes on four areas. Still, there is hope for areas around the capital Kyiv after Moscow announced a partial withdrawal there. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry has confirmed the withdrawal, while Western countries remain skeptical about the real intentions of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Nonetheless, the announcement by Russia seems to be cause for cautious optimism. In the background of the Ukraine crisis, this could actually be a first glimmer of hope. However, Putin’s close circle apparently evaluates the situation completely differently. Immediately after the announcement of the withdrawal decision by the Russian negotiating delegation, there was harsh criticism from those close to the Kremlin. In sight: the Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinski.

Ukraine war: surprising turnaround in Russia negotiations – withdrawal of Putin’s troops around Kyiv

At the Ukraine talks in Turkey came on Tuesday (March 29) suddenly a surprising turn of Russia. The head of the Russian delegation, negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, stated that they wanted to reduce attacks on Kyiv and Chernihiv and thus initiate a “military de-escalation”. The Russian diplomat has repeatedly described this as a “big step” by Moscow towards “de-escalation”.

In the West, this announcement was largely greeted with caution, but skepticism about Moscow remains. Opinions about the Russian announcement differ. The US Department of Defense emphasized that there is no real withdrawal from the areas around Kyiv. An advisor to the Ukrainian interior minister, on the other hand, emphasized that Russian troops would actually withdraw – including from Chernobyl. Sometimes different assessments of Western countries and Ukraine on the situation in the Ukraine war are not new.

Ukraine war: Apparently internal dispute in Moscow over negotiations – Kadyrov criticizes diplomat Medinski

Unexpected at this point, however, is a sudden internal dispute in Russia over the results of the negotiations. Those close to Vladimir Putin openly complained about the reduction in attacks on Kyiv and shot negotiators Medinsky. So does Chechen leader and Putin friend Ramzan Kadyrov. In a video post, he accused Medinski of “serious mistakes” like that image reported.

“We will not make any concessions,” Kadyrov assured in his message. Medinski used “the wrong wording”. Putin will not give up his intentions so easily: “We have our commander, the president and supreme commander. If you think that he will just give up on what he has started, as we were told today, then that will never happen.” He also promised that Kyiv would be invaded. His message to Chechen militias: “We must finish what we started.”

Ukraine war: Putin propagandist with sharp angry speech against Medinski – “crazy statements”

The harsh criticism of Medinski also extended to media close to the Kremlin. The well-known Putin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov raged in a speech against Medinsky. He called Medinski’s statements “crazy” and accused him of “demoralizing the Russian people and the military”. “He shouldn’t act like a spokesman for the Ukrainian side,” the propagandist said.

Putin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov raged against Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky. © Sergei Karpukhin via www.imago-images.de

With his words, Medinsky is sabotaging the tasks assigned by the “commander in chief” Putin, which must be “completely” fulfilled, Solovyov said. Only Putin can change or cancel the tasks, which is not the case, the Kremlin propagandist emphasized in his angry speech. “He did not change a single letter of the tasks he set: denazification, demilitarization, neutral status and the independence and security of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics,” she said image Solovyov.

Later, in his Telegram channel, he even called for Medinski to be replaced by “a professional representative of the diplomatic corps.” In this way, one can avoid “oversights”. Solovyov questioned Medinski’s qualifications: “Medinski is not a professional diplomat and does not master the art of precise and unambiguous formulation that excludes rumours.”

Ukraine war: power struggle in the Kremlin? – Putin environment in the public conflict about the results of the negotiations

The public conflict and the criticism of a Russian state agency could point to a split within the Kremlin and its environment. Amidst this verbal spat, Western intelligence agencies believe Vladimir Putin is being misled by his advisers and misinformed about the Ukraine war.

Now close associates of Putin are suddenly coming to the fore and openly criticizing the Russian negotiating delegation. Is there an internal power struggle between different camps in Moscow to specifically influence the situation in Ukraine? Is one camp trying to persuade Putin to find a diplomatic solution, while the other camp wants to intensify attacks? (bb)