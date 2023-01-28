Ukraine and its allies are in talks over the possibility of equipping the country with long-range missiles and military aircraft, a senior Ukrainian presidential adviser has said. In other news, a Russian attack fell on a residential area of ​​the city of Kostiantynivka, in the Donetsk region, killing three people; Ukrainian troops confront Russian forces attempting to seize the town of Vuhledar, southwest of Donetsk.

kyiv is currently in negotiations with its allies to obtain long-range missiles that Ukrainian authorities believe are necessary to prevent Russia from destroying the country’s cities, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Ukraine has obtained battle tanks from its Western backers and is trying to obtain fighter jets to repel Russian and pro-Russian forces slowly advancing on the front line.

“To drastically reduce the key weapon of the Russian army, the artillery that it uses today at the front, we need missiles to destroy its depots,” Mikhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told Ukraine’s Freedom TV channel.

File- Patriot missiles at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, in Jasionka, Poland, on March 25, 2022. ©Evan Vucci/AP

A Russian attack kills three people in Kostiantynivka

Three people were killed and at least two others injured after Russian forces attacked a residential area in the town of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

The regional governor wrote on the Telegram messaging app that four apartment buildings and a hotel had been damaged and that rescuers and police were on the scene to “carefully document another crime by the Russian occupiers.”

Earlier on Saturday, Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian strikes had killed four and wounded at least seven in the past 24 hours.

For its part, Russia accused the Ukrainian military on Saturday of killing 14 people and wounding 24 when they attacked a hospital in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine.

On Saturday morning, “Ukrainian armed forces deliberately attacked the local hospital building with Himars rocket launchers” in the city of Novoaidar in the Lugansk region, the Russian military said in a statement. The explosion “left 14 patients and medical personnel dead and 24 injured,” he said.

Fierce fighting for control of Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian troops are engaged in a “fierce” confrontation with Russian forces trying to seize Vuhledar, southwest of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has intensified in recent days.

“Vuhledar could soon become a very important new success for us,” Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-appointed head of the Donetsk region, said on Friday.

Both sides have claimed victory, but the city remains contested according to kyiv.

Ukrainian Army spokesman for the eastern zone, Serguiy Tcherevaty, confirmed “fierce fighting”, while assuring that the Russians had been repelled.

150 km from Bakhmut, “serious, brutal” clashes are taking place and Russian troops have “established themselves in the southeast and east of the city,” said an official with pro-Russian authorities in the eastern Donetsk region, Ian Gagin.

*Article adapted from its original in French

With AFP and Reuters