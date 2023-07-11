According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the lack of certain dates on Ukraine’s future NATO membership means that they want to “leave a window of opportunity to negotiate Ukraine’s accession to NATO in negotiations with Russia”. This is what the Ukrainian president said in a tweet, expected tonight at the Atlantic Alliance summit dinner in Vilnius.

“We appreciate our allies. We appreciate our shared security. And we always appreciate an open discussion. Ukraine will be represented at the NATO summit in Vilnius. Because it’s a matter of respect – Zelensky begins – But also Ukraine deserves respect. Now, as we go to Vilnius, we are getting signals that a certain wording is being discussed without Ukraine. And I would like to underline that this wording concerns the invitation to NATO membership, not the membership of Ukraine”.

“It is absurd and unprecedented that no time frame is set for either the invitation or the accession of Ukraine. While at the same time vague wording on ‘conditions’ is added for the invitation to Ukraine as well. There seems to be no urgency either to invite Ukraine into NATO or to make it a member of the Alliance. This means – Zelensky reiterates – that a window of opportunity is being left to negotiate Ukraine’s accession to NATO in negotiations with Russia. For Russia this is a motivation to continue with its terror. Uncertainty is weakness. And I will speak openly about it at the summit,” concludes Zelensky.