NATO has transferred several AWACS reconnaissance aircraft from Germany to Romania. The Romanian Defense Minister, Angel Tilvar, made it known on Facebook, explaining that the planes are located in the Otopeni base, near Bucharest. “Romania and its allies are safe,” Tilvar commented.

The AWACS will support the increased NATO presence in the region and will serve to monitor Russia’s activity in the context of the invasion of Ukraine, the Atlantic Alliance’s aeronautical command had previously announced. 185 NATO soldiers were deployed for this mission.

The Awacs will remain several weeks in Otopeni, which is 200 km from the border with Ukraine. “As Ukraine’s illegal war continues to threaten the peace and security of Europe, there can be no question of NATO’s determination to protect every inch of allied territory,” said NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu. Neither Bucharest nor NATO have said how many AWACS are deployed in Romania. According to military sources, there would be three.