More than 200,000 Russian soldiers have died or been wounded since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. This was claimed by the supreme commander of NATO’s allied forces in Europe, US general Christopher Cavoli, defining the extent of the war “incredible” . Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister of the Army Sergey Shoigu inspected the forward command post of a unit of the Vostok group of forces in the southern direction of Donetsk during the special military operation.