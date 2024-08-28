NATO prepares to increase aid to Ukraine at crucial stage of war with Russiawhich has been going on for over 900 days. Kiev continues to push into enemy territory: it controls over 1,200 square kilometers in the Kursk region and is attempting to push Belgorod. In eastern Ukraine, however, the pressure from Moscow’s forces is constant and risks breaking through the defense.

Zelensky: “Difficult situation in Donetsk”

The Ukrainian president helps to outline the picture on the ground Volodymyr Zelensky admitting that the situation at the front in Donetsk is “extremely difficult” with Russian forces engaged in an intense offensive to capture Prokovsk, a crucial logistical hub for Ukrainian forces. “The main efforts of Russian forces are concentrated there,” Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation, in which he stressed that the ability to respond that the Ukrainian military is demonstrating is “very important.”

In his speech, Zelensky claims new successes of Ukrainian forces in the offensive in the Kursk regionexplaining that other areas “near the border with Ukraine” have been occupied and that other Russian prisoners have been taken. The offensive, according to the leader of Kiev, is part of the so-called ‘victory plan’ that should be illustrated to American President Joe Biden and the two candidates for the White House, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. “Thank you warriors,” he concluded, addressing the Ukrainian military, “this is something that will help us bring many of our people home from Russian captivity.”

NATO prepares further aid

“In the face of Russia’s latest attacks, Allies reaffirmed they are increasing their military aid to Ukraine. We must continue to provide it with the equipment and ammunition it needs to defend itself from Russia’s invasion, it is vital for Ukraine’s ability to continue fighting,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who chaired a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in light of recent Russian bombings of Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure that have been strongly condemned by allies.

“Ukraine continues to intercept missiles every day, saving countless lives. Its ability to maintain these defenses requires increased supplies and support,” Stoltenberg added after the meeting that took place at the ambassadorial level at Ukraine’s request. Kiev’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov spoke via video link, explaining to the allies the current security situation and priority needs.

Is EU training soldiers in Ukraine?

The contribution of Western partners could be enriched with a new chapter. The European Union, at Kiev’s request, is considering training soldiers in Ukraine “if the necessary political and operational conditions are met,” according to a European External Action Service (EEAS) document seen by Politico.

“A more thorough and comprehensive analysis would be needed to fully assess the risks and possible mitigation measures, as well as the political and operational benefits of conducting training” on Ukrainian soil, reads the 34-page document dated July 22 and titled ‘Strategic Review of Eumam Ukraine’, the name of the EU mission to train Ukrainian soldiers.

According to what the specialized website highlights, French President Emmanuel Macron has opened up to the idea of ​​training troops in Ukrainesupported by countries such as Lithuania. Others, such as Germany, fear that this could increase tensions with Russia and endanger the lives of Western instructors sent to the former Soviet republic.

Such concerns are also reflected in the document. “It is highly likely that an EU military presence on Ukrainian soil would be perceived by Russia as a provocation,” it says, adding that it is “not feasible” for the EU to protect trainers sent to Ukraine.

Kiev, however, believes that training troops inside Ukraine is “faster, more convenient and logistically easier. Alternatively, training could be conducted in Ukraine’s neighboring countries.” So far, training operations have mainly taken place in Poland and Germany. The document was discussed by ambassadors in the Political and Security Committee yesterday and is expected to be on the agenda of the next meeting of foreign and defense ministers.