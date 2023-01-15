More heavy weapons from the West to Ukraine in the near future. This was assured by NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, in an interview with a German newspaper in view of the January 20 meeting in the Ramstein base of defense ministers of the Contact Group for Ukraine. “Recent commitments for heavy warfare equipment are important and I expect more to come in the near future,” Stoltenberg told the Handelsblatt newspaper.

“Russian terror can be stopped”, but we need “those weapons that are in the warehouses of our partners and that our soldiers are waiting for”, the Ukrainian president declared yesterday, Volodymyr Zelensky, in an excerpt from a Telegram post focusing on the Russian raid on an apartment building in Dnipro. “The whole world knows what and how can stop those who sow death,” Zelensky stressed.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Russian bombing of Dnipro continues to rise. Now there are 25 dead, with 43 people who are not responding to the appeal. The Dnipro apartment building was hit “without a doubt” by a powerful Russian Kh-22 missilethe Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said today, specifying that Kiev does not have the defense capabilities to shoot down this type of missile.

“The radars identified the launch site, altitude and speed, there is no doubt that it was a Kh-22 missile – reads a note posted on Facebook – the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have the ability to shoot down this type of missile. Since the beginning of the Russian aggression, more than 210 missiles of this type have been fired at our territory, none of which have been shot down by our air defense systems.”

The spokesman of the Ukrainian Air Force, Yurii Ihnat, specified that a “total of five missiles of this type were exploded” and “a densely populated area with civilians, women, children, there is no explanation and justification for this terrorist act”.

Originally designated as an anti-ship missile, the Soviet-made Kh-22 is a type of weapon that is less accurate than more modern missiles, with a range accuracy of just 500 meters. It was always a missile of this type that hit the Kremenchuk shopping center last June: on that occasion the Russian Defense Minister said that the target was a structure for the repair of military vehicles, which was located several hundreds of kilometers from the shopping center where at least 18 people were killed.