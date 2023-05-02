Ukraine’s hopes of having a more certain path to NATO membership could be dashed, according to information obtained by the Dpa. Alliance members, including the US and Germany, have recently made it clear in confidence that they do not want to make any commitments that go much beyond the vague statements NATO has made since 2008. At the time, heads of state and government had agreed that Ukraine and Georgia should join NATO, but without indicating any timeline or path. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently asked NATO to open a path for the country’s admission to the Alliance at the July summit in Vilnius, saying that Kiev should receive “an invitation it has richly deserved”.

Ukrainian soldiers, Zelensky said, contribute more to Euro-Atlantic security than anyone else. According to diplomatic sources, the opponents of a concrete membership plan argue that the prospect at the moment is not realistic and that it could distract from military support for Ukraine, which is much more important and urgent, while the country must defend itself against Russian aggression. In addition, there is a perceived risk that a new NATO push could provide Russia with arguments for a more aggressive war. When NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Kiev two weeks ago, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine’s NATO membership would pose a “serious and significant danger to our country”.