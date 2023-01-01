NATO must prepare to provide Ukraine with long-term support, the war can go on for a long time because Russia has no intention of letting go. This is the scenario that Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary general, outlines in an interview with the BBC. “We must provide support to Ukraine now, including military support, because this is the only way to get Russia to sit down at the table, negotiate in good faith and respect Ukraine as a sovereign and independent nation in Europe,” she said. Stoltenberg’s words.

In September 2022, President Vladimir Putin initiated a partial mobilization, setting the stage for a potentially protracted conflict. “The Ukrainian armed forces have had inertia for several months, but we know equally well that Russia has mobilized a great many men and many of them are being trained right now. All of this -says Stoltenberg- indicates that” Russia “is ready to continue the war and also to potentially try to launch a new offensive”.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky takes stock in his usual message on Telegram. “45 Shahed drones were shot down on the first night of the year,” Zelensky says, praising the air force and ground forces. “The Russian terrorists have been pathetic, they have started the new year in the usual way. Our sense of unity, of authenticity, of life itself: all this contrasts dramatically with the fear that prevails in Russia. They are scared, you feel. And They’re right to be afraid. Because they’re losing. Drones, missiles, anything else won’t help them. Because we’re united. And they’re together only through fear.”

Kiev observes that Russia, also due to the sanctions, has begun to change tactics of bombing Ukraine, combining different types of weapons: it uses Iranian drones, old missiles, high-precision ballistic missiles and S-300 missiles redesigned in various configurations. “We see the impact of economic sanctions on the Russian Federation. They are trying to get around the sanctions, bring in components, but this is not so easy to do,” explained the representative of the Main Directorate of the ‘Ukrainska Pravda’, according to reports ‘Ukrainska Pravda’ intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky.

Skibitsky noted that the Russians are now short of Iskander ballistic missiles: the number of launched Kh-101, Kh-555 cruise missiles is decreasing. He also added that the enemy has started to experience a shortage of multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).