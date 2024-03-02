Controversy over Scholz for having “revealed” the presence of NATO in Ukraine. But it's no longer a secret anymore…

Former British Defense Minister Ben Wallace has attacked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the statements in which – explaining why he would not send Taurus missiles to Ukraine – he seemed to allude to a direct intervention by France and Great Britain in the use of the missiles sent to Kiev.

The former British minister then accused Scholz “not only of a dangerous use of facts, but also of often wrong facts!“. “The Chancellor's behavior has shown that, where Europe's security is concerned, he is the wrong man, in the wrong place, at the wrong time.”

As Corriere della Sera recalls, “reiterating the refusal to send Taurus missiles to Kiev because they could be used to hit Moscowthe leader alluded to direct Allied assistance in the employment of Anglo-British Scalp/Storm Shadow carriers and in reaching long-distance targets.”

But it is no mystery that NATO is already in Ukraine. Corriere della Sera writes about it today, speaking of a “secret” presence only for those who want to believe it. “Also because it wasn't even hidden. The first to move, long before the Russian aggression, the Americans, the Poles and the Balts. In particular, the CIA, since 2014, has rebuilt Kiev's intelligence and provided training and material for special operations. With the invasion, the agency, together with the Pentagon, created a transmission chain to pass precise data and the collaboration was reinforced by a network of “outposts” built with the agency's technology.”

As Corriere della Sera recalls, “the New York Times spoke of 12 espionage bases where the Ukrainians received constant information.”